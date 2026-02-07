Suction dredge on its way to Inverloch

A similar but slightly smaller cutter suction dredge operated by Hall Contracting will soon be on its way to Anderson Inlet to start sand renourishment works at Inverloch.

DREDGING of Anderson Inlet to restore the Inverloch surf beach is set to start on schedule with the Hall Contracting sand dredge Kirra about make its way to Inverloch.

The dredge and accompanying workboats will be unloaded and mobilised at Inverloch Charters near Mahers Landing on Treadwells Road. A grassed area adjacent to the Inverloch jetty will be used for an on-site office and unloading of poly pipes.

Hall Contracting took possession of the cutter suction dredge Kirra in March last year and have spent approximately 3,000 man-hours giving the dredge a total makeover.

Upgrades to the Kirra include a stern winch to improve the dredge’s manoeuvring capabilities, conversion to a 24V electrical system creating a more energy-efficient control system, a zone control panel to simplify operation of the onboard electrical systems, a state-of-the-art fire suppression system, and a fresh lick of paint.

A total of 100,000 cubic metres of sand will be piped onto the Inverloch surf beach which DEECA has estimated is equivalent to 4,500 tip truck loads. Water quality tests will be conducted daily to ensure poor quality water is not pumped onto the beach.

The pipeline along the surf beach has been designed to be moved to higher ground or placed on blocks during king tides. According to Hall Contracting the dredge can continue to operate in high winds and a light swell although work will be halted during lightning storms for the safety of the crew.