How Toora mower man Greg made the deal and got the boat

The Network 10 episode of 'Deal or No Deal' was repeated on TV on Friday night, featuring Toora's mower man Greg Elmore winning $23,190. Now it can be revealed he got the boat!

The Network 10 episode of 'Deal or No Deal' was repeated on TV on Friday night, featuring Toora's mower man Greg Elmore winning $23,190. Now it can be revealed he got the boat!

MAYBE you saw Greg Elmore of Toora win ‘Deal or No Deal’ on TV in March last year and wondered if he got the boat.

Yes, he did!

As he promised Network 10’s Grant Denyer, during the episode which was filmed back in November 2024, if he won $20,000 or more, he was going to take it and put a deposit on a boat so he could take his family out fishing and cruising.

There's Greg Elmore of Toora with his family and the fishing boat that a win on Deal or No Deal helped him buy.

On Friday night, May 22, Channel 10 repeated the episode, in which Greg’s daughter Coby Moore also starred, and if the truth be known, was mostly responsible for Greg walking away with a nice little nest egg of $23,190.

It made good viewing and now the rest of Australia knows Greg runs a local mowing business in the “nice little town” of Toora and district, called GTE’s Mostly Mowing, and he volunteers at the Toora Magpies Football Netball Club where he goal umpires for the reserves on Saturday and cuts the oval during the week for the club.

Greg’s quest for the $100,000 case didn’t start well, when he pulled the $10,000 case first pick but settled after that to be offered $4850 after the first round where it was “no deal”.

The 'Deal or No Deal episode from March last year, featuring Toora's Greg Elmore was repeated on Network 10 on Friday night.

Greg said he does garden maintenance, likes a chat with his customers and volunteers at the footy club including helping to run the chooklotto at half time.

He said he would put any winnings towards a boat and take the grandkids out fishing. But in the next round he lost $75,000, $40,000 and $7500 in three picks to get a second round offer of only $2050.

Greg told the audience that he races greyhounds who all retire to the couch at home.

In the third round he pulled some low numbers including 50c and $250 and got the offer up over $5000.

In the fourth round he picked another two low dollar values and got the offer up above $8000, enough for a small second-hand boat, according to the host Grant Denyer, with a little but not very reliable motor. So, predictably it was still “no deal” with the $100,000 case still on the board.

Greg Elmore's daughter Coby Moore turned out to be his secret weapon in winning Deal or No Deal. While she had the $100,000 she successfully talked Greg into taking the deal.

There was a temping offer at $19,200 but it was still no deal with three good dollar values on the board and daughter Coby still holding her own case in the gallery.

Two of the three high-dollar values went out in the next-to-last round and Greg was offered $23,190 with $25 and $100,000 still left on the board.

But Coby came on strong with the good advice.

“Take the money or else you’re driving yourself home. We’re not going home with $25!!!” she said.

Greg was going to go again but ultimately took the money and as it turned out he had $25 in his case and daughter Coby had the big pineapple, the $100,000 in her case, so between them they got it absolutely right, going home with a down payment on a new fishing boat.

And the sequel to the story is sitting at a nearby local jetty waiting for the next fishing trip or cruise on the glorious waters of Corner Inlet with family and friends.