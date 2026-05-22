Foundation Day brings new playground to life

Geoff and Glenice Sammons with the plaque thanking the Sammons Family for their generous support for the construction of Newhaven College’s new Junior School Adventure Playground.

NEWHAVEN College has officially opened its new Junior School Adventure Playground after a Foundation Day assembly that brought the whole school community together to celebrate the College’s history.

On Wednesday May 13 the Newhaven College community gathered for the all-school Foundation Day Assembly, with everyone from the youngest Preps to valued Life Governors sharing in a celebration of the College’s proud past, vibrant present and promising future.

Phillip Island Nature Parks chief executive Catherine Basterfield, a 1997 alum and current parent, addressed those assembled, reminiscing about her days at the College when it was located at the Boys Home Road campus.

The Preps received their House badges, Aoife O’Connell and Finn Farley performed a song from the school production of Midnight and the Junior School choir sang a delightful song about not tidying their rooms.

The new College video, featuring the catchy song “There’s a Seat Right Here for You”, was also launched at the assembly.

After the assembly Principal Tony Corr officially opened the new Junior School Adventure Playground, welcoming the entire Junior School community along with many special guests.

The playground project was made possible through the dedication of many people, beginning with the Strategic Project Group chaired by Rebecca Naughtin and supported by Director of Business Alan Nolan, College Board Chair David Jobe and Head of Junior School Cath Huther.

Mr Corr acknowledged the design of the playground, which incorporates many well-loved areas of Phillip Island including The Pinnacles, Rhyll Inlet and the San Remo bridge.

“Our new playground was designed by local landscape designers Karl Russo and Chris Greber of Orchard Design, whose inspiring landscape and playground designs are becoming a feature of many of the beautiful aspects of Bass Coast,” Mr Corr said.

“They have done a wonderful job in capturing our brief of an engaging, interactive, sustainable and fun space for our students.”

He also acknowledged the work of construction team Earth Design Landscapes.

“Finally and most importantly, if it were not for the generous support of Geoff and Glenice Sammons, this playground would not have been possible,” Mr Corr said.

“Geoff and Glenice are wonderful supporters of our school, providing bursaries for our students and contributions to facilities such as this.”

A plaque was unveiled and the official ribbon cut by Life Governor Pamela Cameron, recognising the generosity of the Sammons family.

Once the formalities were over the students were released into the playground where they excitedly played, climbed and created. Visit Newhaven College at the next College Tour on Wednesday June 17 by registering on the Newhaven College website or calling the admissions team on 5956 7505.