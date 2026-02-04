Sunday's Loch market proceeds to bushfire victims

ALL GATE donations from this Sunday’s Loch Summer Market, February 8, will go directly to “Need for Feed” Appeal, which provides feed for livestock and pets. and food and care packs to families.

The donation at the gate for this Sunday’s Loch Summer Market will go to the Lions’ Need For Feed appeal and the state’s bushfire victims.

Strzelecki Lions is calling out to the public to keep supporting impacted families from fire-stricken areas of the State.

“Visit the Market and donate at the gate,” said Strzelecki Lions’ President Frank Hurst.

“Hopefully, the worst of the fires are over for the season, but paddocks are burnt out and will take a long time to recover. Homes and buildings have been razed, and many families are struggling to put proper food on the table for themselves and loved ones.

“The fires are literally closer to home than we think. The impact goes on well beyond the usual news cycle, and with the support of local media we’re hoping that the public will visit the Markets, open their hearts, purses, and wallets -- even their cards -- and donate to a very worthwhile cause. Donations are tax-deductible.”

Market hours are from 8am to 1pm this Sunday, February 8.