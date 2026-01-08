Swap Meet marks 41 years of bargains and burnished chrome

The impressive scale of the Korumburra Swap Meet is illustrated by this overhead view.

A YEAR of dedicated organisation will pay off at Korumburra Showgrounds for the 41st annual Swap Meet on Sunday January 11, attendees enjoying gleaming automotive splendour and the chance to pick up a bargain or special buy.

Such is the Swap Meet’s appeal, the 2025 show has been nominated as South Gippsland Shire Council Event of the Year, the winner of which will be announced on January 14 at Meeniyan Town Hall as part of council’s Australia Day Awards.

At least 3,000 people attended last year’s Swap Meet, with between 250 and 300 stalls operating, the showgrounds being choc-a-block with activity.

The friendly volunteers of the South Gippsland Branch of the Gippsland Historical Automobile Club run the event, which will continue in the same vein it has for four decades, with people waiting to pounce on a bargain or a sought-after item when gates open at 6am.

“The sales can be anything from car parts to garden items, household items, toys, the lot,” Barry Ferguson, vice president of the organising car club said.

He’s seen people sell boats, motorbikes, tables and chairs, pretty much anything.

While there is no official competition, those exhibiting their vintage and classic cars take pride in ensuring the vehicles look their best.

Along with the chance to admire, you might purchase a registered and operational car or the shell of a vehicle to spark a project.

Barry will have his Holden one tonner, previously featured in the Sentinel-Times, on show if its not raining, but it’s largely a mystery what vehicles will turn up on the day.

“It could be any cars; they could come from Dandenong or Melbourne,” he said, noting those volunteers promoting the event have done so extensively across numerous car clubs.

“We got stall holders last year come all the way from Queensland,” Barry said of the Swap Meet’s broad appeal.

With so many stalls, volunteers don’t have time to view them all.

They’ll be busy marking out sites on Friday, being there on Saturday as people arrive to set up stalls, and will be ready bright and early on the show Sunday to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Whether shopping or just admiring, nobody need go hungry, with the selection of food including hot donuts, a barbecue and hot chips, along with coffee carts to keep everyone caffeinated.

There’ll also be a Saturday night barbecue for those camping at Korumburra Showgrounds while awaiting the event.

Local community groups take charge of catering, raising funds for their important projects.

Entry is just $5 per person, under 16s free, with gates opening at 6am and most will be gone by 2pm, so it’s best to arrive early.

Stall sites are allocated on arrival, costing just $20 each.

“It runs rain, hail or shine,” Barry said of the event, remarking it’s usually hot or wet, with a mixture of the two last year.