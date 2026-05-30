Stewart Trophy Night event produces world-class darts

Winner of the 2026 John Stewart Memorial Trophy Bob with runner up Andy.

ONE of the most anticipated events on the calendar for the Phillip Island and Districts Darts League delivered another unforgettable night as 27 players contested the prestigious John Stewart Memorial Trophy.

The singles 501 drawn event is unique within the league - no team tactics, no safety nets, just individual pride and the chance to have your name engraved on the famous Stewart Trophy.

The field featured first-time challengers, former champions and runners-up all chasing glory.

Each round was fiercely contested in a best-of-three knockout format, eventually producing semi-finals between Andy and 2022 champion Scott, while Paul faced Bob “The Wood Wizard”.

Before the semi-finals began, spectators witnessed one of the most incredible sequences seen in league history.

Grummo lit up Board 2 with a brilliant 180 against Andy.

Seconds later, Scott answered with a maximum on Board 3 against Vince.

Not wanting to miss out, Paul famously declared, “I want some of that,” before firing his own 180 on Board 4 against Brendon.

The crowd erupted and the excitement only grew when Grummo later added a second 180.

The standard of darts throughout the evening was described by many as world-class.

Action at the centre briefly paused for the ever-popular San Remo Meat Tray Raffle, with Craig winning the major prize while Shannon and Grummo collected the minor prizes.

Back at the oche, Andy defeated Scott to book his place in the final, while Bob proved too strong for Paul.

The best-of-five grand final delivered high-quality darts from both players before experience prevailed over enthusiasm, with Bob “The Wood Wizard” crowned the 2026 John Stewart Memorial Trophy Champion.

Congratulations to all players for an outstanding display of sportsmanship and camaraderie.