Teens offered free jab against deadly disease

Teenagers in Bass Coast and South Gippsland will soon be able to access a free vaccine against the uncommon but often life-threatening meningococcal B disease.

The program starts January 1, 2027 for year 10 students in Bass Coast and South Gippsland regions.

Teenagers in Bass Coast and South Gippsland will soon be able to access a free vaccine against the uncommon but often life-threatening meningococcal B disease.

The state government has announced that as of January 1, 2027, the vaccine will be made available to year 10 students, or those of the equivalent age.

The vaccine is already privately available through GPs, however it can often leave families more than $250 out of pocket.

Minister for Health Harriet Shing said the program would improve accessibility for the protection among Victorian families.

“This free vaccination program will save lives and give parents the peace of mind that their teenager is protected from this awful disease,” Ms Shing said.

“Meningococcal B can be devastating, which is why prevention through vaccination is so important.”

The vaccine will be administered as a part of existing school immunisation programs, as well as GPs, local council immunisation services, pharmacies and Aboriginal health services.

Secondary schools in Wonthaggi, Leongatha, Korumburra, Foster, Mirboo North and Phillip Island will be among those eligible once the program begins in 2027.

Year 10 students are currently considered one of the highest-risk age groups for contacting the disease.

The timing of the brand-new program also aligns with the meningococcal ACWY vaccine, which is already given to Year 10 students under the National Immunisation Program schedule.

Meningococcal B can make people extremely unwell very quickly, and in severe cases can lead to long-term disability, or even death.