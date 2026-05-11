We need to talk, say Cowes’ traders

Having held a meeting with Island Ward Councillors Ron Bauer and Tracey Bell the previous week, Cowes' traders and others were intending to meet with Bass Coast Shire Council officers on Monday this week to talk again but that's been delayed pending a response from council.

Rosa Scarlato of the popular Pino’s Trattoria in Cowes said customers were finding it difficult to access businesses while the streetscape works were progressing in Thompson Avenue.

HAVING held a meeting with Island Ward Councillors Ron Bauer and Tracey Bell the previous Monday, May 4, Cowes' traders and other interested parties were intending to meet with Bass Coast Shire Council officers on Monday this week to talk again.

However, while a few traders and local residents did come along for a second meeting at Pino’s Trattoria, it was decided to effectively postpone the meeting until Thursday, May 21.

A long list of grievances were aired at the earlier meeting highlighting concerns about the impacts of the current Thompson Avenue upgrade works on businesses.

The new-look streetscape along the lower part of Thompson Avenue in Cowes is starting to take shape.

And many of those issues relating to access and lack of communication remain.

Speaking about the upheaval, Rosa Scarlato, of Pino’s restaurant said the works had certainly impacted business with some traders closing down earlier than intended and others taking holiday leave and closing their doors temporarily.

“It hasn’t been easy. People don’t know where to go,” said Ms Scarlato.

But elsewhere, there’s still significant disruption and access problems around businesses in Thompson Avenue Cowes.

Traders have called for rate relief or compensation and better communication from council on the scope and timing of works at each stage, and improved signage at the top of the main street indicating which businesses were open and best access routes.

It has been agreed that a second meeting will be held with more councillors and council officers in attendance, once a response can be prepared to traders’ and residents’ concerns.

Meanwhile, work on redevelopment of the lower quarter of Thompson Avenue continues with the new-look design starting to take shape.