Tension in the chamber but Mayor’s trip wins out

Mayor Nathan Hersey is off to represent South Gippsland and the broader Gippsland region in Singapore after a tense but comprehensive councillor vote. A02_1626

TENSIONS bubbled to the surface in the South Gippsland council chambers on Wednesday as councillors debated whether to endorse Mayor Nathan Hersey to travel to Singapore for the World Cities Summit in June as council’s representative and chair of One Gippsland.

Cr Sarah Gilligan took exception to the Mayor labelling councillor concerns about the trip as “small minded”, describing that as “perhaps a little unfair”.

Cr Clare Williams opposed the trip on the grounds of the current economic climate and uncertainty of what the future holds.

“When as a councillor group we’re asking officers to make as many cuts as possible and save money, I can’t support the financial contribution,” she said, albeit reimbursement of Cr Hersey’s expenses would be capped at $500.

“I don’t think it’s the right time for council to endorse the One Gippsland Chair to go overseas,” Cr Williams said.

While supportive of the related trip Cr Hersey took to Barcelona, Cr Beach initially had a different outlook in the current economic environment and with fuel scarcity, although she conceded representation at the Singapore event would offer ongoing benefits.

“I’m concerned about optics around us sending our elected members overseas, using jet fuel at this time,” she said.

Mayor Hersey described the upcoming World Cities Summit as a unique opportunity for Gippsland as a region to be represented on an international stage.

Speaking of the chance to promote the region’s agriculture, Cr Hersey declared, “This is not about me; it’s not about small-minded concern about the current fuel crisis, although I understand there is a crisis there.”

He said the recent Budget process showed council is being prudent with its funds and is in a good position, meaning its staff and elected representatives are able to do their jobs, adding the planned trip has the support of mayors across the region and industry partners.

While conceding she supports the representation of Gippsland and working in partnership with Food & Fibre Gippsland at the upcoming event on an international stage, Cr Gilligan criticised the Mayor’s dismissal of fuel concerns.

She argued that looking at the optics of jumping on an international flight is not being small-minded.

Cr John Kennedy responded by saying, “The flight’s going to go anyway; it doesn’t matter whether Nathan’s on there or not,” adding that if the Mayor returns with even just one great idea that could be valuable for all.

Cr Scott Rae expressed bewilderment at quibbling over a mere $500 of expenses.

“I see this as a valuable opportunity to promote all of Gippsland through One Gippsland, through Food & Fibre Gippsland, and through all the industry partners,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Brad Snell threw his support behind the Mayor taking the trip to Singapore.

“It’s a great opportunity to make relationships and learn, and give us the opportunity for a more sustainable future,” Cr Snell said.

Councillors Kennedy, Rae, Hersey, Snell, Gilligan, Steve Finlay, and surprisingly Cr Beach voted in favour of the trip, the latter’s decision seemingly suggesting Mayor Hersey’s comments hit the mark.

Cr Williams was the only one to vote against the trip, with Cr John Schelling absent.