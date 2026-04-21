Australian title for Wonthaggi’s King Cowboy Santo Joma

A run of jumping knee kicks and a final plush fist locked in a wild knockout win for Australian SCC Light Heavyweight K1 champion Santo Joma.

By Bruce Wardley



WONTHAGGI K-1 champion King Cowboy Santo Joma is SCC Australian Light Heavyweight Champion after a spectacular title fight win over David McDonald.



Stepping in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Leroy Leondaris, Santo Joma won the title fight at Melbourne’s Pullman Hotel with a jaw-dropping plush fist knockout.



“McDonald was down for the count,” said kicking coach James Heenan.



It was standing room only for the title fight in Melbourne with family and supporters travelling from Wonthaggi to watch King Cowboy have a crack at the Australian title against the seasoned McDonald with 27 fights and 13 wins to his credit.



The bout was a featured matchup for the Iron Lion Promotions Spartans Cup Championship promoted as a high-stakes K-1 World Max event contested under K1 Rules over 5 x 3 minute rounds with no margin for error.



“Cowboy came out full of razzmatazz,” said Heenan.



“Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole, feelin’ hot, hot, hot,” Santo had the crowd on its feet.



Always the entertainer Santo was full of confidence complete with cowboy hat.



David McDonald had other plans for the Wonthaggi challenger.



“It was the first official ICI event in Australia for many years,” said Heenan.



Describing the first round as shabby, Heenan said Santo was well behind on points.



At the first round break, Santo himself admitted it had been a sloppy first round.



“Too much energy on the entrance, and not enough into the fight,” said Heenan.



MMA coach Brad Meldrum said it was a reality check for King Cowboy.



Meldrum gave Santo a rocket.



“We’re here for an ICI fight,” said Meldrum.



“Get out of your dreams and back into the office.”



Heading back into the ring for round two Cowboy was like a man possessed.



Santo surprised McDonald in the first round with a very high jumping knee.



McDonald was wary in the second round when Joma delivered a flurry of jumping knees.



Five fist combinations then connected before a final fist plush on the chin.



McDonald was down for the count and the fight was over.



“The lights went out before he hit the canvas,” said Heenan.



A wild knockout was how the final moment of the match-up was described.



Santo took a couple of blows in the first round but finished with only a shin injury.



“Otherwise he’s injury free,” said Heenan.



Jumping onto the ropes at the end of the match Santo was totally elated.



Showing respect and gratitude he then gave McDonald a traditional Muay Thai blessing.



Heenan said King Cowboy has already been approached by promoters from Japan interested in a match-up with the best fighters in the world in Santo’s weight division.



“A world champion,” said Heenan.



“It was an emotional moment when he left the ring to join his brothers and family from Wonthaggi.”



A boxer for seven years Santo started his fight career at Bass Coast Boxing.



Retaining his amateur status in MMA but fighting professionally in K1 and Muay Thai Santo uses slick footwork and different ways of fighting to cover the four disciplines of Boxing, Grappling, Muay Thai and Kickboxing.



“It’s the way I take on life, unpredictable,” said Santo.



Santo said he was grateful for the team around him.