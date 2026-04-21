Council puts dog behaviour on notice

Progress is being made on Inverloch’s new dog park off Ullathornes Road on the western side of town where contractors were introducing a new carpark this week.

JUST when you thought it was safe to take your dog for a run in the shire’s designated off-leash parks or on local beaches, the Bass Coast Shire Council has taken another opportunity to establish guidelines for Dogs in Public Places.

However, while there are plenty of words in the new draft policy, out for four weeks of community consultation, the focus of attention (again) is likely to be the shire’s limited number of leash-free beaches.

With the introduction of inland off-leash parks, first at Inverloch and then at Cowes, dog owners are wondering if there will be a move made to stop off-leash access to some beaches, once there’s an alternative.

Western Port Councillor Jon Temby indicated that’s what’s on his mind at last week’s council meeting.

“It’s great to see the draft with its clear guidelines for people who have dogs.

Having off leash areas is important and best when located inland,” he said, wondering at the need for still more community consultation on the subject.

The powerful Phillip Island Bass Coast Dog Owners Association is keen to elicit a response from its members, encouraging as many of them as possible to have their say via the shire’s Engage Bass Coast website.

“Yesterday the ‘dogs in public places draft’ was passed in council. We have worked on this for months. Argued it, shaped it,” said the group on its well-patronised Facebook page.

“This document means they can’t put things through on some individual whim. It has to go through proper channels and consultation with you, the people.”

The group is encouraging its members to complete the survey on the council’s website and if necessary, make their own submission by email to: BassCoast@basscoast.vic.gov.au

The draft offers a suggested framework for assessing the suitability of beaches for off-leash activity including whether there is “adequate separation from environmentally sensitive areas, including species habitat and roosting and nesting habitat for migratory and resident shorebirds. Site suitability will be assessed with input from relevant specialists."

Cr Jan Thompson, at least, is firmly onboard in support of dogs and their owners.

“I’d just like to say I’m wearing my dog earrings in support of the dogs,” she said when introducing the motion to put the new guidelines out for consultation.