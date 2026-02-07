'Terrorising our community': Inverloch vape store still open despite federal raid

Monash MP Mary Aldred says the shop continues to allegedly sell vapes to children as organised crime fuels tobacco wars across regional towns.

A vape store in Inverloch is allegedly still selling to minors despite being raided by federal authorities.

FEDERAL Member for Monash Mary Aldred has told parliament an Inverloch pop-up vape store is still open despite being raided by federal authorities last month over allegations it was selling vapes to children.

Ms Aldred used a speech in parliament this week to highlight the impact the illicit tobacco and vaping trade was having on regional towns like Inverloch.

"Inverloch is one of the most beautiful parts of my electorate," she said.

"But like many parts of Australia right now, Inverloch has an illegal tobacco and vape outlet in town."

Ms Aldred said she had been contacted by concerned residents about the store.

TGA officers and Victoria Police raided the store in late January and seized hundreds of vapes — but the outlet remains open.

"While the TGA continues to consider what to do next, the outlet remains open for business," Ms Aldred said.

She said organised crime cartels were driving the illicit tobacco and vaping trade across Australia, terrorising small business owners, assaulting retail staff and costing the tax office billions.

More than 200 tobacco shops have been firebombed since 2023 and the retail industry estimates it has lost $2 billion in legal sales to the illegal trade over the past four years.

Australian Border Force seized more than 467 tonnes of cigarettes and tobacco in the final quarter of last year alone.

"The black market cigarettes and vapes would have been worth more than $1 billion in evaded excise that would have gone towards funding roads, schools and hospitals," Ms Aldred said.

Ms Aldred raised concerns about the ability to enforce the new licensing scheme which requires all Victorian businesses selling tobacco to hold a licence for the first time.

"The 14 inspectors from the Tobacco Licensing Victoria Agency are expected to cover the entire state to dish out fines but not shut down illegal shops," she said.

Quit Director Rachael Andersen echoed those concerns.

"We have reservations about the limited powers of Victorian licensing inspectors, and the size of their workforce, with just 14 inspectors for the whole state," Ms Andersen said.

"Under the Victorian scheme inspectors will be unable to close shops found selling illicit tobacco nor can they act against stores selling illegal vaping products."

Ms Aldred said government price increases on cigarettes were driving up crime and smoking.

"Illegal tobacco is putting all Australians at risk," she said.

"It's about time the federal government and this minister got serious about addressing it."