Three state titles for Bass Valley Primary School

Bass Valley Primary School’s girls’ teeball team won the state title for the fifth time in term three.

BASS Valley Primary School celebrated state titles across three sports recently.



The school’s girls’ softball, teeball and cricket teams were crowned champions in recent weeks – each for the third year running.



Bass Valley’s girls’ teeball team were also state champions in 2019 and 2022.



“Everyone has been really excited for them. They are a pretty modest group of kids, but it was an amazing team effort,” Bass Valley Primary School’s Jon McCormick said.



“We’d also like to thank the education support staff who allowed time for these teams to make it to this level.”



The cricket state title was won against St Joseph’s Primary School from Warnambool.



The match was played at Junction Oval in St Kilda.



As winners of the state title, Bass Valley Primary School was invited by Cricket Victoria to stay and watch the WBBL Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers T20 match, and the girls were featured on the television.



The softball championship was played at the Mount Waverly Softball Complex, and the girls defeated Viewbank Primary School to claim the title.



Teeball was played earlier in term three, and the girls won the state title against St Anthony’s Primary School, Alphington.



The girls also had to win at a district and regional level to make it through to the state titles.



“The girls really put the time into honing their skills in the lead up to these championships,” Mr McCormick said.



“They are all really keen and our staff were happy to give them the opportunities they needed to prepare.”



This included practices during recess and lunchtimes, and even a few practices after school.



The school thanked coaching staff Mr McCormick, Kylie Lansdown and Todd Smith for their support, and is extremely proud of the girls’ extraordinary feat.

The girls’ cricket team from Bass Valley Primary School was proud to win its third state title in a row.