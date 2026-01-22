Thursday night magic as Scorps dominate Inverloch

Leongatha Town’s women’s team following its midweek clash with Inverloch.

WOMEN’S CRICKET

THE women’s Scorps came into Thursday night’s match feeling calm and ready.



Inverloch, now in its fourth year of the women’s competition, had yet to lose a home-and-away match — but this one was never about records or sheep stations.



It was simply for the love of cricket.



Scorpion Park was buzzing.



Junior training had wrapped up and kids were running amok, seniors hovered around the nets, and friends and family gathered at the rooms for a classic Thursday night.



Batting first, Town built steadily at the crease, keeping the scoreboard ticking with sharp running and quick movement in the field.



Nat Challis (20) and Lucy Carter (16) led the way, with valuable contributions from Alyssa Edwards (13) and Kathryn Stewart (12) pushing the total to 120.



It felt competitive — and then something clicked.



This was winnable.



What followed was a fielding and bowling effort to remember.



Gen Anderson struck first with a stunning three-wicket over — the first caught smartly by Kate Oates, followed by two sharp chances taken by Kathryn Stewart.



Momentum continued to swing Town’s way when Alyssa Edwards claimed a wicket, well held by Brenda Stewart.



The energy in the field lifted another gear when Olivia Marinou produced a standout performance, taking an excellent catch and later backing it up with a thrilling direct-hit run out that brought the crowd to life.



Anderson then added another, cleanly bowling her fourth to finish with 4/26.



Kathryn Stewart continued her excellent spell, bowling one and later claiming another via a run out to complete her impressive 2/9.



Nat Challis chipped in with a wicket of her own, and Alyssa Edwards rounded out the innings with another, ensuring Inverloch never found a way back into the contest.



With 10 wickets down, Town’s total was lifted to an imposing 150, leaving Inverloch 34 runs short.



A huge thank you to Inverloch for a competitive and spirited contest, and an even bigger thank you to the incredible support crew at the club — the team felt every cheer and every bit of encouragement out there.