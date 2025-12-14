To Jewish Victorians: We stand with you

Tonight, Australians are struggling to comprehend an act of hatred and terror that goes against everything we believe in and stand for.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan speaks about a "heartbreaking day for our nation".

A Statement by the Premier Jacinta Allan in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre

This was a targeted, antisemitic act of terror. It occurred at a time that should be marked by joy, safety and celebration for Jewish families.

The thoughts of all Victorians are with the victims and their families, and with everyone affected by this horrific attack.

From those who witnessed it, to the first responders and members of the public who acted with courage and bravery in a moment of fear and chaos.

To Jewish Victorians: you should never have to carry fear in this country.

You belong here: fully, safely and without question – and we will do everything in our power to make sure you are safe.

This evening, I have spoken with Jewish leaders and made clear that the full support of the Victorian Government, and Victoria Police, will be available to ensure Hanukkah can be observed safely, freely and without fear.

Hanukkah is a sacred time of light and renewal. No act of hatred can ever be allowed to diminish that.

This is not who we are. This is a heartbreaking day for our nation.

Premier Jacinta Allan.