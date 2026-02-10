Tuesday, 10 February 2026
Total Fire Ban declared for tomorrow

A TOTAL Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for most of Victoria tomorrow, Wednesday, February 11, due to forecast extreme fire weather.

The TFB applies to the following fire districts:
• Central
• Mallee
• North Central
• North East
• Northern Country
• West and South Gippsland
• Wimmera

Conditions across these districts will be hot, with low humidity and moderate north-westerly winds ahead of a gusty south-westerly change.

A Total Fire Ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12:01 am to 11:59 pm on the day of the declaration in affected districts.

Showers will develop later in the day.

