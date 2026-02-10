Total Fire Ban declared for tomorrow
A TOTAL Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for most of Victoria tomorrow, Wednesday, February 11, due to forecast extreme fire weather.
The TFB applies to the following fire districts:
• Central
• Mallee
• North Central
• North East
• Northern Country
• West and South Gippsland
• Wimmera
Conditions across these districts will be hot, with low humidity and moderate north-westerly winds ahead of a gusty south-westerly change.
A Total Fire Ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12:01 am to 11:59 pm on the day of the declaration in affected districts.
Showers will develop later in the day.