Total Fire Ban declared for tomorrow

A TOTAL Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for most of Victoria tomorrow, Wednesday, February 11, due to forecast extreme fire weather.

The TFB applies to the following fire districts:

• Central

• Mallee

• North Central

• North East

• Northern Country

• West and South Gippsland

• Wimmera

Conditions across these districts will be hot, with low humidity and moderate north-westerly winds ahead of a gusty south-westerly change.

A Total Fire Ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12:01 am to 11:59 pm on the day of the declaration in affected districts.

Showers will develop later in the day.