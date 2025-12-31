Treble for Carleen Hefel on fun racing day at Stony Creek

THE sun was shining, a big holiday crowd was in, the track was in superb order and there was some great action on and off the track as racing returned to Stony Creek in earnest on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Logan McNeil rode Montjuic Magic to a 2.5 length-win in the fourth race at Stony Creek.

THE sun was shining, a big holiday crowd was in, the track was in superb order and there was some great action on and off the track as racing returned to Stony Creek in earnest on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

And the highlight of the day, apart from the Kid’s Fun Day activities out the back, was the treble of wins by Carleen Hefel who boasts an impressive hit rate across the season.

From 255 starts this year, many of them at the local courses at Pakenham, Cranbourne and Moe, Carleen has ridden 30 winners at 11.8% and an impressive placing success rate of 30%.

So, it wasn’t at all surprising the see her at the head of affairs at Stony Creek on Tuesday with victories on Moonbolt, easily in the second, on Magic Drum, a tight result in the sixth and Miss Castelvecchio after she stalked the leaders throughout the race and pounced in the closing stages.

It's been a big year for a rising star of the turf.

Carleen added some black type to her record in 2025 with two Group 3 victories, the most recent at Caulfield on Proved in the Sportsbet How Now Stakes on November 15 and also on New York Lustre in the Kirin Ichiban Sprint on November 1.

That’s two! Jockey Bailey Kinninmont landed the second of his winners on the day at Stony Creek with an all-the-way effort on the seven-year-old Juice Box for trainer Rebecca Kelly.

Another highlight from the track was the double by Bailey Kinninmont.

Fields were full and there was a good standard of horses with several top city stables represented on a day of quality racing.

Race 4, the Stony Creek Football Netball Club 4yo maiden featured a superbly rated ride by Logan McNeil on Montjuic Magic for strong Stony Creek supporters, the Robbie Griffiths stable. McNeil gets down to business on the rail and heads for the line in front of a chasing pack.

Logan McNeil brings Montjuic Magic back to scale after a 2.5 length-win in the fourth race at Stony Creek.

Race results

Race 1 Number 8 Winter Grace trained by Peter Foster, jockey Bailey Kinninmont by half a length.

Race 2, Number 3 Moonbolt, trainer Colin Scott, jockey Carleen Hefel by three lengths.

Race 3, Number 2 Nordic Strike, trainer Ciaron Maher, jockey Teo Nugent impressively by 3.5 lengths.

Race 4 Number 10 Montjuic Magic, trainer Robbie Griffiths, jockey Logan McNeil by 2.5 lengths.

Race 5 Number 3 Juice Box trainer Rebecca Kelly, jockey Bailey Kinninmont by 1.5 lengths.

Race 6 Number 1 Magic Drum trainer Kasey Wilson, jockey Carleen Hefel by 0.3 lengths.

Race 7 Number 10 That'swhatshesaid, trainer Nathan McPherson, jockey Liam Riordan by 1.5 lengths.

Race 8 Number 14 Miss Castelvecchio trainer Charlotte Littlefield, jockey Carleen Hefel

The next race meeting at Stony Creek is on Sunday, January 18, commemorating the famous triple dead heat in the Rod Carmichael Handicap at Stony Creek in 1987 when the judges could not separate Fast Seal, Mr Spectre and Chesterfield.