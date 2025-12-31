Treble for Carleen Hefel on fun racing day at Stony Creek
THE sun was shining, a big holiday crowd was in, the track was in superb order and there was some great action on and off the track as racing returned to Stony Creek in earnest on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.
And the highlight of the day, apart from the Kid’s Fun Day activities out the back, was the treble of wins by Carleen Hefel who boasts an impressive hit rate across the season.
From 255 starts this year, many of them at the local courses at Pakenham, Cranbourne and Moe, Carleen has ridden 30 winners at 11.8% and an impressive placing success rate of 30%.
So, it wasn’t at all surprising the see her at the head of affairs at Stony Creek on Tuesday with victories on Moonbolt, easily in the second, on Magic Drum, a tight result in the sixth and Miss Castelvecchio after she stalked the leaders throughout the race and pounced in the closing stages.
It's been a big year for a rising star of the turf.
Carleen added some black type to her record in 2025 with two Group 3 victories, the most recent at Caulfield on Proved in the Sportsbet How Now Stakes on November 15 and also on New York Lustre in the Kirin Ichiban Sprint on November 1.
Another highlight from the track was the double by Bailey Kinninmont.
Fields were full and there was a good standard of horses with several top city stables represented on a day of quality racing.
Race results
- Race 1 Number 8 Winter Grace trained by Peter Foster, jockey Bailey Kinninmont by half a length.
- Race 2, Number 3 Moonbolt, trainer Colin Scott, jockey Carleen Hefel by three lengths.
- Race 3, Number 2 Nordic Strike, trainer Ciaron Maher, jockey Teo Nugent impressively by 3.5 lengths.
- Race 4 Number 10 Montjuic Magic, trainer Robbie Griffiths, jockey Logan McNeil by 2.5 lengths.
- Race 5 Number 3 Juice Box trainer Rebecca Kelly, jockey Bailey Kinninmont by 1.5 lengths.
- Race 6 Number 1 Magic Drum trainer Kasey Wilson, jockey Carleen Hefel by 0.3 lengths.
- Race 7 Number 10 That'swhatshesaid, trainer Nathan McPherson, jockey Liam Riordan by 1.5 lengths.
- Race 8 Number 14 Miss Castelvecchio trainer Charlotte Littlefield, jockey Carleen Hefel
Race dates to follow
- Triple Dead Heat Anniversary Race Day, Sunday, January 18, 2026
- Publicans Day, Sunday, February 15, 2026
- Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup Sunday, March 8, 2026