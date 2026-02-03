Two Gippsland earthquakes in one day

YOU'RE unlikely to have felt it down here in Bass Coast or South Gippsland but the Gippsland region experienced two earthquakes in the one day on Tuesday, February 3.

Two earthquakes shook East Gippsland on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 during a run of quakes in that part of the region. In 2024, it was South Gippsland's turn to record a string of tremors.

The first of the tremors was recorded north of Briagolong near Sale at 8.38am, a 3.1 magnitude shake at a depth of 10km.

Another quake followed in an area north of Moe at 5.02pm in the evening, a 3.0 magnitude quake again at 10km depth, with 25 people calling it in to Geoscience Australia.

East Gippsland has been reasonably active in recent times with three quakes in the latter half of 2025, a 3.5 magnitude shake at Bairnsdale on November 29, a 2,1ML quake at Bairnsdale on October 14 and one of 2.5ML at Moe on July 15.

Prior to that there was a run of five quakes in South Gippsland, mostly in the Meeniyan area.

Meeniyan 2.4 November 11, 2024

Fish Creek 3.0 August 26, 2024

Meeniyan 2.7 May 4, 2024

Meeniyan 2.4 March 20, 2024

Meeniyan 4.3 February 9, 2024

The big Meeniyan earthquake on February 9, 2024, hit at 12,49am AEDT and was recorded approximately 4 kilometres northwest of the township. This earthquake has been widely felt in Central Gippsland reaching as far as metropolitan Melbourne.