Visitors, traders finding ways around Cowes' centre works

IT’S full steam ahead with Stage Two of the Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project this week with contractors excavating the roadway and starting on the footpath at the lower end of Thompson Avenue.

Bass Coast Shire Council has attempted to minimise the impact on Cowes' traders, visitors and locals by adopting a 'Trading Through the Transition' program.

The council has warned of heavy machinery creating noise and vibrations but thanks to a constant watering program, dust has been kept to a minimum.

Traders like Manpreet, the owner and chef at Obani’s Greek Restaurant and Bar, which is right in the firing line, are supportive of the redevelopment but say the works are already impacting trade.

“They came and talked to us so we know what they are doing. It’s supposed to be finished by June,” said Manpreet.

“Hopefully, it will be a big improvement but for sure, it’s a disruption to trading.

“One good thing, they’ve held off on ripping up the footpath in front, with the tables, until after Easter.”

Council lists the construction dates of Stage 2 from February 2 to April 2, just before Easter, but work is expected to resume after that date.

Others have expressed concern that the works were started before the big World Superbikes’ weekend at the Phillip Island GP Circuit, from February 20-22, when traditionally there’s a big crowd in exactly that part of Thompson Avenue in Cowes.

“I know it’s at San Remo, but they’ve also got the Channel Challenge that same weekend. You’d expect a big crowd on the Island,” said one local business operator.

But, then again, most weekends are busy in Cowes these days.

Trucks and excavators

The scene at the lower end of Thompson Avenue is all action.

A large excavator is ripping up the roadway, drains and part of the footpath, depositing sections of pavement and concrete into a waiting dump truck. Further along the street, up towards the popular G’Day Tiger coffee shop, a front-end loader with tracks does preparation works as other machinery comes and goes.

A worker in hi-vis keeps a constant stream of water going around the excavation to keep the dust down while locals and visitors sit out on a warm day, sipping their coffee and biting into their lunch apparently unaffected by the beep-beep of backing vehicles and heavy machinery noise.

Cars which accidently find their way down Thompson Avenue are directed through the carpark, behind the shops on the eastern side, in a detour to parking or a way out.

It’s not ideal but it’s working.

Tourist bus groups are still finding their way up the street as they kill time until penguin hour and thankfully, the completed section of the works, down towards the Jetty Triangle, is something of an oasis now for visitors to the town.

It’s a necessary evil, seems to be the accepted wisdom.

Council watcher Graham Jolly wants to know when the toilet block will be constructed in Olive Justice Place.

“I seem to remember Cr Bauer getting council to vote for the toilet block to be built sooner rather than later. It’s much needed,” he said.

He provided the following reference:

At the May 21, 2025, council meeting, the following motion was passed:

6.2 Inclusion of public toilets at Olive Justice Place. Council Decision. Moved: Cr. Ron Bauer/Seconded: Cr. Jon Temby. Motion: That Council as part of stage 2 of the Cowes Streetscape Plan, a public toilet block be constructed at the Olive Justice Place. CARRIED.

The Bass Coast Shire Council has been asked to respond.

Thompson Avenue works area in blue, detour here (red arrow)

$8 million 'Regional Precincts' funding

Backed by $8 million from the Australian Government’s Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program, along with Council and private investment, the project is “helping to reshape Cowes into a safer, greener and more vibrant foreshore destination,” according to the Bass Coast Shire Council.

“Phase 2 will focus on the lower end of Thompson Avenue, delivering essential service upgrades and setting the foundations for a more pedestrian-friendly town centre. Improvements will support outdoor dining, enhance public spaces and introduce permanent traffic changes that create more room for people to walk, cycle and enjoy the precinct.”

What to expect during phase 2 works

Traffic and access changes

Thompson Avenue closure: Between the eastern laneway and The Esplanade.

Vehicle access: Entry via Chapel Street, exit via the eastern laneway and rear car park behind Pino’s Trattoria towards Bass Avenue.

The Esplanade: One-way eastbound traffic from Warley Avenue to Bass Avenue

Pedestrian access: Maintained on both sides of the work zone to keep shops and businesses accessible

This phase includes:

Road and footpath reconstruction

Stormwater and service upgrades

New kerb and channel, lighting and landscaping

Heavy machinery, with some noise, dust and vibration

Temporary traffic management and occasional delays

Trading through the Transformation

A feature of the whole Cowes Foreshore Precinct project is the management of works so that commerce in the area is impacted as little as possible through a ‘Trading Through the Transformation’ program.

This means that supporting business to keep trading with as little impact as possible is front of mind.

The Cowes CBD, according to council, is already starting to see the benefits of the foreshore upgrade, with new outdoor dining outside Hotel Phillip Island following the completion of Phase 1, creating more space for people to sit, relax and enjoy the waterfront atmosphere.”

“With more than 200 shopfronts across the Cowes business district, including a strong mix of retail, cafés, restaurants and hospitality venues, Cowes remains a vibrant destination to shop, dine and unwind.

”Our ‘Business in Bass Coast’ team has been out and about visiting local businesses and tracking the journey every step of the way.”

If you're a business operator and you've missed out or would like to know more, the council would be happy to here from you - get in touch, subscribe to the Business in Bass Coast newsletter, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.