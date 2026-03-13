War on Waste host guest speaker at Sustainability Festival

The Bass Coast Sustainability Festival in Cowes featured ABC War on Waste presenter and Sydney ABC breakfast radio host Craig Reucassel.

Stella Hitchins from Wonthaggi Country Harvest Garden with ABC War on Waste presenter and Sydney ABC breakfast radio host Craig Reucassel guest speaker at the Bass Coast Sustainability Festival. B25_1026

ABC War on Waste presenter and Sydney ABC breakfast radio host Craig Reucassel shared his insights and thoughts on environmental action as the featured speaker at this year’s Bass Coast Sustainability Festival in Cowes.

Welcoming the festival back to Blue Gum Reserve for the first time since 2023 Festival Coordinator Peter Maganov expected more than 1,000 people to attend.

“A celebration of the work of volunteers to protect the environment,” said Mr Maganov.

Supported by the South Gippsland Food Alliance, Phillip Island Nature Parks, Bass Coast Shire Council and Bass Coast and Phillip Island Landcare Groups the festival featured more than 20 stalls including community groups, saleable products, recycled clothing and artwork, a community garden and an environmental arts exhibition with creative workshops for children and parents.

Atticus and Saxon Cathcart at the Bass Coast Sustainability Festival with Emma Jakobson from Animals Oz and a native bettong or rat-kangaroo. B28_1026

The Blue Gum Reserve community garden featured hands-on demonstrations showcasing practical skills for sustainable gardening and local food production.

Live music was provided by local musicians from Green Room Concept Studios (GRCS) music school and Newhaven College. Emergency service displays and activities were provided by the CFA and SES.

The festival is part of a broader commitment to sustainability by Bass Coast Shire Council which includes the Living Lightly program a series of 40 free sustainability workshops held throughout the year.

The four episodes of War on Waste on ABC television saw Craig Reucassel on a mission to uncover how much waste Australia produced as a nation and what could be learned.

In the first episode of the series Reucassel focussed on the staggering amount food waste ending up in landfill every year. In the second episode War on Waste went underwater to discover the shocking amount of plastic waste that ends up in our oceans which in turn becomes ingested by marine life.

In the remaining episodes Craig Reucassel explored the impact that coffee cups and fast fashion have on our environment, examined the world’s obsession with fast fashion and looked at how Australians have changed the way they think about waste.

War on Waster can be seen at iview.abc.net.au/show/war-on-waste