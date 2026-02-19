We prefer the Superbikes anyway, they say

IN THE time it took Brad Connolly of Yass and Ryan Hill of Canberra to ride their offroad capable motorbikes from Canberra to Phillip Island this week, the island circuit had and then lost the “iconic” GP race. But honestly, they're not that surprised.

IN THE time it took Brad Connolly of Yass and Ryan Hill of Canberra to ride their offroad capable motorbikes from Canberra, admittedly along fire tracks and over scenic mountain routes, to Phillip Island this week, the island circuit had and then lost the “iconic” GP race.

But all’s not lost, according to Brad.

“We prefer the superbikes anyway,” he said during a pit stop at Leongatha on the way.

“It’s a lot less hyped, more-low key.

“You’ve got all the internationals that arrive with the GP event, which is fine, but there’s a lot more everyday people involved in superbike racing.

“They’re more bike-oriented people rather than your high-end sports crowd.

“Both are fine, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a lot less crowded and you can ride up to the track.

“It’s my third time at the superbikes. We’ve both been to the GP but we just prefer the superbike weekend,” said Brad.

“We left Canberra at the weekend and done a bit of fishing and camping along the way. It’s been great,” said Ryan.

But they both have their thoughts about why Phillip Island has lost the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

“Yeah, shocked on the one hand because it’s been at the Island so long and it’s one of the most iconic tracks in the world, with the layout and also coastal views.

“I think if you ask the riders, they’ll be really disappointed not to be riding at Phillip Island. It’s been a real feature of the sport.

“But, honestly, they should have been making a lot more effort to keep it.

“It’s supposed to be a major international event but you never got the impression that they were putting that sort of effort into it.

“They needed to be building up the facilities at the track and developing a lot more entertainment and interest around the weekend, like it was a major world event, making it a real festival of motorsport but you didn’t get that feeling.

“But yeah, ridiculous. It can’t see how they are going to make a street circuit safe. I think it’s crazy that you’d be trying to adapt a street circuit for motorbike racing.

“I can’t imagine the riders are too happy but I guess it comes down to money, right?” said Brad.

Disappointment aside, they’re looking forward to a great weekend at the World Superbikes with good weather predicted right through the weekend at Phillip Island.

The 2026 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will take place at the Phillip Island Circuit from February 20 to 22. This event marks the opening round of the season and promises to be an exciting three-day experience of world-class motorbike racing.