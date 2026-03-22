Webster crashes and charges back as ProMX roars to life in Wonthaggi

Australia's premier motocross series returns to Bass Coast for sixth year with racing across five classes and a huge crowd at the Wonthaggi circuit.

Riders battle for position into the first turn as the ProMX Championship returned to Wonthaggi for the sixth consecutive year. Photo: ProMX

Round one of the 2026 Penrite ProMX Championship — Australia's premier motocross series — kicked off in Wonthaggi this weekend with the country's best riders descending on the Bass Coast circuit for a two-day festival of racing across five classes.

And local hero Kyle Webster showed exactly why he wears the number one plate, crashing in the first corner of the opening MX1 moto before charging through the field to claim a podium finish at his home round.

The Korumburra rider had earlier set the pace in the Superpole Shootout with the fastest lap of the day at 1:42.182, but disaster struck when he went down at the first turn of MX1 Moto 1.

Back-to-back MX1 champion Kyle Webster, who lives just up the road in Korumburra, is racing on his home turf this weekend. Photo: Foremost Media

While Jed Beaton powered clear to take the race win, Webster picked himself up and fought his way through the entire field, pulling off a last-lap pass on Aaron Tanti to salvage third. Veteran Dean Ferris made a statement with a strong second place, reminding the championship contenders what he's capable of.

The two-day event has drawn a huge crowd to the Bass Coast venue, with the championship returning to Wonthaggi for the sixth consecutive year. The round is supported by the Victorian Government through its Significant Sporting Events Program and Bass Coast Shire Council, with the Dandenong Motorcycle Club running proceedings.

Bass Coast mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead was among those trackside on Sunday.

"It's quite incredible," Cr Halstead said.

"If you've got nothing on today, get yourself out here to Wonthaggi. Come and enjoy the day, there will be racing all day and plenty out here to see and do.

"It's a quite impressive setup. The sun's coming out so come and join us."

A rider soars over the finish line jump at the Wonthaggi round of the 2026 ProMX Championship. Photo: ProMX

Reigning MX85 champion Blake Bohannon left no doubt about his intentions for 2026, qualifying fastest before winning both motos to take the round overall. Jayce Stocker was a consistent second across both races, with Liam Millard claiming third in Moto 2.

American rider Lachlan Turner was the standout in the women's field, topping qualifying, winning Moto 1 and holding off a hard-charging Charli Cannon in Moto 2 to claim the round win. Cannon pushed Turner all the way to the chequered flag in the final moto, earning vital points for Team Australia in the FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup.

While Dylan Walsh topped MX2 qualifying, it was Honda Racing Australia's Alex Larwood who struck first in the races, comfortably leading Moto 1 from start to finish. Teammate Kayd Kingsford gave Honda a one-two.

New Zealander Hayden Draper announced himself as the one to beat in MX3, setting the fastest qualifying time before dominating Moto 1 from gate drop to chequered flag.

Racing continues this afternoon with the remaining motos across all classes.