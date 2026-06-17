What Korumburra needs, they say, is a strong business group

Ideas and attitude are important, and at a meeting to reform the Korumburra Business Association on Tuesday night, June 16, there was plenty of that. But implementation, they say, is what delivers results, and the annual general meeting coming up in July will be the clincher.

There was a big response on Tuesday night, June 16, to a call to reform the Korumburra Business Association with upwards of 25 local businesses represented at a meeting in the Middle Pub Hotel. Meeting MC Joel White stresses the importance of an effective business association

IDEAS and attitude are important, and at a meeting to reform the Korumburra Business Association on Tuesday night, June 16, there was plenty of that.

But implementation, they say, is what delivers results, and the annual general meeting coming up in July will be the clincher.

There’s a lot at stake, as identified by a packed room at the Korumburra Middle Hotel of local business people, many of them relatively new to the town, representing a broad sweep of services.

The four key points, mapped out by meeting MC, Joel White, the South Gippsland Garlic Festival Committee (SGGFC) President, ‘Advocacy’, ‘Communication & Promotion’, ‘Learning Training & Networking’ and ‘Christmas & Events’ represent important responsibilities and opportunities for business operators in the town.

But, just as importantly, the absence of effort in these sectors could severely impact revenue.

Participants also posted dozens of ideas about what’s important to Korumburra.

So, what to do? Turn-up when the AGM is called next month, not necessarily to take on the jobs of president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, but at the very least to show your support for what needs to be done.

“We looked like we were going to be the ‘Grinch Town’ before last Christmas, without any decorations and no activities planned before we hastily put together a few things,” said Mr White.

“That was the genesis for tonight and the need to reactivate the Korumburra Business Association.

“We appreciate that people in business are time poor but we’ve got to fill those roles and support them in order to achieve what we want to do as members,” he said.

Convenors of the meeting to reform the Korumburra Business Association, right, Stephanie Anderton and Joel White thanked shire economic development team members Ken Fraser and Pauline Boulton for their support.

As well as representatives of 25 or more local businesses, two members of the South Gippsland Shire Council’s economic development team, Ken Fraser and Pauline Boulton, came along pledging support to get the KBA going again, offering on-going contact with the group, supporting grant applications and also training and networking opportunities.

After the speeches, participants took the opportunity to place ‘Post It’ notes on butchers’ paper up the front, under the four categories and a general category for miscellaneous issues for Korumburra businesspeople.

Several people raised the point that many in the community weren’t aware of the services that existed in the area, including some recent start-ups in the district and there was a strong push for getting the town’s service directory and website up and running again.

There were plenty more suggestions besides (more details to follow).

Participants enjoyed finger food supplied by Ben and Lisa Fisher and the team at the Korumburra Middle Pub.

How to succeed in business

Here’s a review of the ‘top 10’ most important drivers of business success:

A Clear Value Proposition: Solve a real problem or fulfill a genuine need. Customers must clearly understand why they should choose you over alternatives. Deep Understanding of Customers: Know your target market's needs, behaviours, and pain points. Regularly gather feedback and adapt accordingly. Strong Leadership: Effective leaders set direction, make decisions, and inspire others. They create accountability and maintain focus during challenges. Execution Excellence: Ideas are important, but implementation is what creates results. Successful businesses consistently deliver on their promises. Financial Discipline: Manage cash flow carefully. Monitor profitability, expenses, and key financial metrics. The Right Team: Hire people with the skills, attitude, and values that fit the business. High-performing teams often outperform competitors with better products. Adaptability and Innovation: Markets, technology, and customer expectations change constantly. Businesses that evolve tend to survive and grow. Effective Marketing and Sales: Even great products fail if customers don't know about them. Strong sales and marketing systems create predictable growth. Customer Service and Relationships: Retaining customers is usually less expensive than acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate repeat business and referrals. Persistence and Resilience: Every business faces setbacks, competition, and uncertainty. Successful owners learn from failures and keep moving forward.

If I had to prioritise them, the top five would be:

Clear value proposition Understanding customers Execution excellence Financial discipline Effective marketing and sales.

A simple way to think about business success is: Solve a real problem? Communicate the value? Deliver consistently? Manage money wisely? Keep improving.