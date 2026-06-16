Black spot funding secured for Coghlan Road on Phillip Island

Local residents are being urged to have their say on whether the current safety zone on Coghlan Road should be extended and speed limits locked in for one the most dangerous sections of road on Phillip Island.

Bass Coast Shire is to consider lower speed limits for Coghlan Road on Phillip Island.

Federal funding has been secured through the national Black Spot program to deliver critical safety upgrades to a high-risk stretch of Coghlan Road on Phillip Island.

Local residents are now being urged to have their say on whether the current safety zone should be extended and speed limits locked in for one the most dangerous sections of Coghlan Road which leads primarily to Cowes and Silverleaves as well as providing a gateway to nearby wildlife nature reserves.

The targeted upgrade focuses on Section 1 of Coghlan Road, running between Phillip Island Road and Cowes-Rhyll Road. This specific stretch has been the site of two serious road accidents in recent years, prompting urgent safety interventions.

Bass Coast Shire Council, motorists and local commuters have long raised concerns over the narrowness of the corridor, which is tightly flanked by deep roadside drains and dense native trees. The risk is further compounded by frequent wildlife crossings, a high volume of turning traffic, and regular use by cyclists.

To combat these hazards, the approved funding will see the current 60 km/h speed zone extended by approximately 500 metres, dropping the limit down from 80 km/h. Beyond the speed reduction, a suite of physical safety measures will be rolled out.

Audio-tactile line markings often called rumble strips, will be installed along the centre and edge lines away from residential areas to alert distracted drivers. To protect the amenity of nearby homes standard line markings will be used closer to housing, complemented by raised reflective pavement markers to boost night-time visibility.

While the changes to Section 1 are finalised, council is actively seeking community feedback on a proposed extension, referred to as Section 2. This option would push the 60 km/h speed limit all the way to the Cowes-Rhyll Road intersection.

"While there have been no major accidents recorded in this secondary section, the underlying safety risks are exactly the same," a council spokesperson noted. "We are dealing with a narrow road structure, a major roadside drain, and a significant amount of traffic turning into the Phillip Island Cemetery."

Council claimed that extending the speed reduction would also eliminate confusion.

Local drivers had previously expressed frustration over frequent and abrupt speed changes between 60 km/h and 80 km/h on a single stretch of road.

“A uniform limit would create a more predictable and seamless driving experience.”

For Section 1, the historical crash data and immediate road risks made the 60 km/h reduction a mandatory requirement to secure Black Spot funding. However, for Section 2, the data is less definitive, allowing council the flexibility to let community preferences guide the final decision.

Motorists on Phillip Island have frequently complained that speed limits across the Island are too low and cause traffic delays. Some have argued that the limits are random especially in Cowes and that more money should be spent on fixing roads rather than lowering speeds.

Residents and cyclists in favour of speed reductions have argued that lower limits are desperately needed to protect the island’s wildlife, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Other Black Spot safety works in the region include the Nyora to St Helier Road at Woodleigh and Lynnes Road at Wattlebank with gateway treatments to reduce inappropriate speeds and mitigate crash risks.

Residents of Phillip Island and business owners are encouraged to review the plans for Coghlan Road and submit their feedback via Bass Coast Shire Council’s website.