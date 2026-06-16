Bulldogs hold on to important win

Phillip Island’s Cam Pedersen uses all his guile to contest the ruck duel. Photos: Carol Ratcliff.

PHILLIP Island has continued its ascendency up the ladder, securing fifth place following its eight-point win over Cora Lynn on Saturday.

After a slow start, the Bulldogs seem to have found their footing in the 2026 season and were thrilled to bring home an important win after travelling out to the Cora Lynn Recreation Reserve.

Knowing what this game could mean for the rest of Phillip Island’s season, the boys were on from the get-go, putting five goals on the board in the first quarter.

Coach Cameron Pedersen opened Phillip Island’s account with an early goal, and it was almost 10 minutes before Noah Forrest Mabilia put up the Bulldogs’ second.

Cora Lynn missed an opportunity, and three more Phillip Island goals were recorded before the Cobras could respond.

An evenly contested second quarter saw both teams put up three goals, resulting in a 27-point lead for Phillip Island going into half-time.

Phillip Island kept the pace going through the third quarter.

Benji Chihotski made up for two missed opportunities with two goals, which was quickly followed up by a third Phillip Island goal.

Cora Lynn responded after the third goal, and one last goal went to the Bulldogs to see out the quarter, putting Phillip Island in a healthy position going into the last quarter.

However, Cora Lynn gave an impressive fourth quarter effort that would fall just short.

Cora Lynn booted three goals before Phillip Island had a chance to respond, and Cora Lynn made a sprint for the finish line with late goals.

Phillip Island’s defence held strong and the Bulldogs ensured they would go home with the points.

Phillip Island’s best players on the day were Max Walton, Charles O’Geary, Hayden Bruce, Mark Collison, Jack Taylor and Pedersen.

This week, Phillip Island is set to play Kilcunda-Bass.

Kilcunda-Bass is coming off a couple of losses and is hungry to claim another four points.

Kilcunda-Bass defeated Phillip Island by 39 points in round three, so the Bulldogs have a score to settle.