Where will you celebrate Australia Day - here's a few suggestions

THE best thing to do on Australia Day, Monday, January 26, 2026, is to seek out your local community event and be a part of it... but taking the family to the beach or getting friends over for a barbie is good too!

A traditional Aussie breakfast and a guest speaker has been a great way to kick off Australia Day for the people of Kongwak and District over the years - how will you celebrate Australia Day?

THE best thing to do on Australia Day, Monday, January 26, 2026 is to seek out your local community event and be a part of it.

But whether you’re headed to the beach or have invited a few friends around for a barbecue and a few drinks, it’s a chance to celebrate the privilege we have to live in such a great country.

And after the terrorist attack in Bondi, it’s a chance to come together and celebrate the best things about being part of the Australian community.

Where will you celebrate Australia Day?

Here are a few suggestions:

DUMBALK

6.30pm - 9.30pm Australia Day BBQ

Dumbalk Memorial Park

Free BBQ

BYO drinks and chairs

Children’s activities

Contact: Walter Aich 0419 559 367

FOSTER

1.00pm - 3.30pm Australia Day Activities

Outside the Foster and District Historical Museum

Live band

Stalls, book sale and special exhibitions

Free entry into the Museum

Awards ceremony and afternoon tea from 2.00pm

Contact: Prue Fleming 0418 775 717

KONGWAK

8.30am - 10.30am Australia Day Breakfast

Kongwak Public Hall

Flag raising ceremony

Egg and sausage breakfast

Guest speakers: David and Nichole from Harman’s Wines

Contact: Bill Brown 0407 881 025

KORUMBURRA

11.00am - 1.00pm Australia Day BBQ and Activities

Coleman Park, 39 Queen Street, Korumburra

Acknowledgment of local Australia Day Award nominees

Guest speaker - Mary Aldred, Monash MP

Live music with Terry Lay and Christine Ross

Free sausage sizzle, lamingtons & aussie cookies

Free face painting and family activities

Some chairs provided.

Contact: Noelene Cosson 0438 551 605

LEONGATHA

8.30am to 10.30am Australia Day Event

McIndoe Park, Corner of Bent and Turner Street

Flag raising and Citizenship Ceremony

Guest speaker: Mr. Glen Wright OAM

Sausage sizzle, fresh fruit, lamingtons, tea and coffee

Coffee van for attendees to purchase a hot beverage

Contact: Keryn Kay 0438 624 278

MEENIYAN

9.30am - 11.30am Relaxed Australia Day Celebration

Tanderra Park, Whitelaw Street

Welcome speech and acknowledgment of the Meeniyan Event nominee Meeniyan Area Community Shop (MACS)

Free Meeniyan McMuffin breakfast by the CFA and Cuppa by the CWA

Entertainment by local band KeaChange

BYO chairs and rugs

Contact: Tarnya Wilson 0427 647 473

MIRBOO NORTH

10.30am - 11.30am

Australia Day Celebration and Morning Tea

Baromi Centre, 38 Couper Street, Mirboo North

Awards ceremony acknowledging Mirboo North nominees Morning tea

Contact: Joy Koh 0407 058 638

TARWIN LOWER

12.00pm - 2.00pm Australia Day BBQ

At the long table, Tarwin River Boat Ramp

Adults $10, Children age 12 to 18 $5, Children age 11 and under, free

BBQ: Sausages and burgers with onions, bread and salad

River Duck Races

Raffles - drawn on day

Classic and veteran vehicles on display

All proceeds will go to the Tarwin Lower Mechanics Institute Hall Committee

Contact: Lisa Breen 0412 105 004

VENUS BAY

9.00am - 12.00pm Australia Day Breakfast

Venus Bay Surf Lifesaving Club

Free Australia Day breakfast

Flag raising ceremony

Entertainment

Contact: Richard Moore 0408 902 604

WELSHPOOL

11.00am - 2.00pm Australia Day Family Day

Welshpool Park

Free BBQ

Children’s yard games

Contact: Tina Gamlin 0409 444 162

These events are supported by South Gippsland Shire Council and the National Australia Day Council.

INVERLOCH

Australia Day Celebration

When: Monday 26 January at 10:00am - 11:30am

Where: Inverloch Community Hub

Topic: Community

Audience: All welcome

Cost: Free

Monday, January 26. Celebration outside the Inverloch Community Hub (16 A'Beckett St).

· 10:00am Sausage sizzle operated by the Inverloch Lions.

· 11:00am Flag raising & Australia Day address by Inverloch RSL President, Ross Gabb.

GLEN ALVIE

Australia Day

When: Monday 26 January at 10:00am - 12:00am

Where: Glen Alvie Community Hall, 695 Glen Alvie Road Glen Alvie

Topic: Community

Audience: All welcome

10am - Australia Day Unfurling of flags, National Anthem, guest speaker Paul Kamphuis manager of Polytan Asia Pacific. Paul grew up in the district. Three former families from Glen Alvie will be planting trees Morning tea will follow. Gold coin donation.

DALYSTON

Oz Day at the Daly

When: Monday 26 January at 4:00pm - 10:00pm

Where: Daylston Recreation Reserve

Topic: Community

Audience: All welcome

Admission $20 per adult. Children under 18 free (please book their ticket). Concession $10.00

A family friendly music festival celebrating Australia Day. The day includes kids’ activities, carnival rides, face painters and concludes with a 9.30pm fireworks display. The day helps promote the Australia Day message "Reflect, Respect, Celebrate".