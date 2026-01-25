Where will you celebrate Australia Day - here's a few suggestions
THE best thing to do on Australia Day, Monday, January 26, 2026, is to seek out your local community event and be a part of it... but taking the family to the beach or getting friends over for a barbie is good too!
But whether you’re headed to the beach or have invited a few friends around for a barbecue and a few drinks, it’s a chance to celebrate the privilege we have to live in such a great country.
And after the terrorist attack in Bondi, it’s a chance to come together and celebrate the best things about being part of the Australian community.
Where will you celebrate Australia Day?
Here are a few suggestions:
DUMBALK
6.30pm - 9.30pm Australia Day BBQ
Dumbalk Memorial Park
Free BBQ
BYO drinks and chairs
Children’s activities
Contact: Walter Aich 0419 559 367
FOSTER
1.00pm - 3.30pm Australia Day Activities
Outside the Foster and District Historical Museum
Live band
Stalls, book sale and special exhibitions
Free entry into the Museum
Awards ceremony and afternoon tea from 2.00pm
Contact: Prue Fleming 0418 775 717
KONGWAK
8.30am - 10.30am Australia Day Breakfast
Kongwak Public Hall
Flag raising ceremony
Egg and sausage breakfast
Guest speakers: David and Nichole from Harman’s Wines
Contact: Bill Brown 0407 881 025
KORUMBURRA
11.00am - 1.00pm Australia Day BBQ and Activities
Coleman Park, 39 Queen Street, Korumburra
Acknowledgment of local Australia Day Award nominees
Guest speaker - Mary Aldred, Monash MP
Live music with Terry Lay and Christine Ross
Free sausage sizzle, lamingtons & aussie cookies
Free face painting and family activities
Some chairs provided.
Contact: Noelene Cosson 0438 551 605
LEONGATHA
8.30am to 10.30am Australia Day Event
McIndoe Park, Corner of Bent and Turner Street
Flag raising and Citizenship Ceremony
Guest speaker: Mr. Glen Wright OAM
Sausage sizzle, fresh fruit, lamingtons, tea and coffee
Coffee van for attendees to purchase a hot beverage
Contact: Keryn Kay 0438 624 278
MEENIYAN
9.30am - 11.30am Relaxed Australia Day Celebration
Tanderra Park, Whitelaw Street
Welcome speech and acknowledgment of the Meeniyan Event nominee Meeniyan Area Community Shop (MACS)
Free Meeniyan McMuffin breakfast by the CFA and Cuppa by the CWA
Entertainment by local band KeaChange
BYO chairs and rugs
Contact: Tarnya Wilson 0427 647 473
MIRBOO NORTH
10.30am - 11.30am
Australia Day Celebration and Morning Tea
Baromi Centre, 38 Couper Street, Mirboo North
Awards ceremony acknowledging Mirboo North nominees Morning tea
Contact: Joy Koh 0407 058 638
TARWIN LOWER
12.00pm - 2.00pm Australia Day BBQ
At the long table, Tarwin River Boat Ramp
Adults $10, Children age 12 to 18 $5, Children age 11 and under, free
BBQ: Sausages and burgers with onions, bread and salad
River Duck Races
Raffles - drawn on day
Classic and veteran vehicles on display
All proceeds will go to the Tarwin Lower Mechanics Institute Hall Committee
Contact: Lisa Breen 0412 105 004
VENUS BAY
9.00am - 12.00pm Australia Day Breakfast
Venus Bay Surf Lifesaving Club
Free Australia Day breakfast
Flag raising ceremony
Entertainment
Contact: Richard Moore 0408 902 604
WELSHPOOL
11.00am - 2.00pm Australia Day Family Day
Welshpool Park
Free BBQ
Children’s yard games
Contact: Tina Gamlin 0409 444 162
These events are supported by South Gippsland Shire Council and the National Australia Day Council.
INVERLOCH
Australia Day Celebration
When: Monday 26 January at 10:00am - 11:30am
Where: Inverloch Community Hub
Topic: Community
Audience: All welcome
Cost: Free
Monday, January 26. Celebration outside the Inverloch Community Hub (16 A'Beckett St).
· 10:00am Sausage sizzle operated by the Inverloch Lions.
· 11:00am Flag raising & Australia Day address by Inverloch RSL President, Ross Gabb.
GLEN ALVIE
Australia Day
When: Monday 26 January at 10:00am - 12:00am
Where: Glen Alvie Community Hall, 695 Glen Alvie Road Glen Alvie
Topic: Community
Audience: All welcome
10am - Australia Day Unfurling of flags, National Anthem, guest speaker Paul Kamphuis manager of Polytan Asia Pacific. Paul grew up in the district. Three former families from Glen Alvie will be planting trees Morning tea will follow. Gold coin donation.
DALYSTON
Oz Day at the Daly
When: Monday 26 January at 4:00pm - 10:00pm
Where: Daylston Recreation Reserve
Topic: Community
Audience: All welcome
Admission $20 per adult. Children under 18 free (please book their ticket). Concession $10.00
A family friendly music festival celebrating Australia Day. The day includes kids’ activities, carnival rides, face painters and concludes with a 9.30pm fireworks display. The day helps promote the Australia Day message "Reflect, Respect, Celebrate".