Wild day of dancing for Blaze Aid at Dalyston

The Longwood bushfire, which destroyed 154 structures, burnt 400,000 hectares, killing cattle, engulfing hay supplies and claiming the life of a local beef producer in January this year might be over but the impact will be long lasting. Here's what one local group did to help...

One of the organisers of the line dancing fundraiser for Blaze Aid at the Dalyston Hall on Good Friday, Linda Bolton of the South Gippsland Horse Trail Riding Club, was delighted with the turnout, the sponsorship support and the success of the day at the Dalyston Hall over the Easter weekend.

THE Longwood bushfire, which destroyed 154 structures, burnt 400,000 hectares of land, across hundreds of farms, killing cattle and engulfing hay supplies while claiming the life of a local beef producer in January this year is not over.

The communities around Yarck in the state’s north east are still struggling with the impact of the disastrous fire, and starting the long road to recovery.

Which is why the organisers of the Line Dancing Fundraiser for BlazeAid, on Good Friday, held off on organising their event until now.

“There was lot of effort put in immediately after the fires, which was great, but it’s off the front page now and the battle goes on,” said one of the organisers Linda Bolton of the South Gippsland Horse Trail Riding Club.

Together with her friend, Marion Huckett of ‘Wild Dance Wonthaggi’, they got some sponsors, some supporters including the Bass Coast Shire Council, and got some promotion, including from the South Gippsland Sentinel-Times and hundreds of people turned out for a wow of a time on Good Friday at the Dalyston Hall.

With Marion calling the moves from up on the stage, the grand old hall was positively rocking to dozens of boot-scooting classics and the crowd, all out on the floor, picked up the moves pretty quickly, making for a spectacular scene, from the stage right through to the back door.

Marion Huckett of ‘Wild Dance Wonthaggi' calls the moves from the stage at the Dalyston Hall during the fundraiser on Good Friday.

Out front, checking tickets, and in the carpark, there was plenty of volunteer support for what turned out to be a great day for Blaze Aid and the bushfire victims of north east Victoria.

“Our aim was to raise $3000 and with the entry fees, raffles and silent auctions, I don’t think we’ll have much trouble getting there,” said Linda.

“People are so generous, not only the ones who’ve come along, or given up their day to help but also all of the sponsors. Everyone we asked happily agree to support us.”

They include: the Bass Coast Shire Council, Connells Bakery, Folks Coffee, Miners Dispensary, Big W, AG Warehouse, Autopro, South Coast FM, Enter Hair, Woolworths, Foodworks, RACV Inverloch, The Wonthaggi Club, Coles, Cruza, Bunnings, The Wonthaggi Club, Arnotts and the Sentinel-Times.

“We picked out Blaze Aid to support as they do such a lot to help farmers recover and the their work is on-going,” said Linda.

As the dancing continued well into the afternoon, with only limited time taken for refreshments, they looked certain to make their goal of $3000, and then some.