Women's empowerment program celebrates fourth year in South Gippsland

Eleven women from across South Gippsland and Bass Coast have graduated from the Go Girls Foundation's life-changing program

Go Girls graduates and organisers celebrate the completion of the four-month program.

A WOMEN'S empowerment program helping those who have experienced domestic violence, social isolation and mental health challenges has celebrated its fourth year in South Gippsland.

The Go Girls Foundation held its annual graduation in the region last week with 11 participants from across Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires completing the four-month program.

Go Girls founder and chief executive Michelle Jobson said the program had a lasting impact on participants and their families.

"It changes the lives of the women and their children," she said.

"The women gain confidence which is really important – if they're homeless they begin to find a house, if they need work they begin to feel empowered to find work.

"If they're socially isolated we help connect them to the community which is really special."

Go Girls founder Michelle Jobson, Nationals MP Melina Bath and co-founder Rita Bottomley at the graduation.

The Go Girls Foundation has operated in Victoria for 19 years and also works with migrant women and those who are financially disadvantaged.

Nationals MP Melina Bath attended the event and said the program was "revolutionary".

"To have it in South Gippsland for regional women is outstanding, it's life-changing and the work that they do is so empowering," she said.

"It takes people living where they are and shows them where they could be and helps them take charge of their own destiny."

Ms Bath said she had raised the importance of programs like Go Girls in parliament and urged the state government to widen its scope for grants and donations.

Go Girls founder and chief executive Michelle Jobson and advocate Paula Kelly-Paull with auction items to raise funds for the program.

Graduates described the program as life-changing.

"Before I was a hermit, now I'm enjoying my future and I also believe in myself," participant Jessica said.

Emma said the program was "life-changing, inspiring and empowering".

"It allows us to tell our stories and have them honoured," she said.

Lizzie said the value of the program was "immeasurable" and described it as "a gift".

Ms Jobson said the foundation would be expanding to Kalgoorlie in Western Australia next year.