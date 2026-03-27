Wonthaggi cafés targeted overnight by thief

Bass Coast Crime Investigation Unit detectives would like to hear from members of the community about a series of burglaries that occurred in Wonthaggi overnight between March 26 and 27.

Three Wonthaggi cafes have been targeted by a thief overnight on Thursday night into Friday morning, March 26 and 27, in what police believe are related incidents. Contact Crimestoppers if you have CCTV footage or details.

BASS Coast Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in Wonthaggi overnight between March 26 and 27.

Three local cafés were targeted by the thief who has stolen a small amount of cash along with a small quantity of alcohol.

Locations include White Road North Wonthaggi, Korumburra Road Wonthaggi and Parkes Street North Wonthaggi.

“At this early stage in the investigation, detectives believe the incidents are linked,” according to a report from police.

Anyone with vision, information or who witnessed any suspicious activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au