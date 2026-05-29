Knights’ Lady Knights too strong for Phillip Island

Annie Cook battles for possession against Wonthaggi in the U17s White match.

LEONGATHA Knights FC’s Senior Women’s side delivered the standout result of Round 5 in the Football Victoria Gippsland Soccer Season, securing a convincing 5-1 win away to Phillip Island SC.

The Lady Knights travelled to Newhaven Recreation Reserve with low numbers and only two substitutes, knowing they were in for a tough game, and started with high tempo passing in the midfield zone.

Supported by a forward line of Rachel Brown, Maddie Gatehouse and Fiona Christenson, the midfield had options to enact their attacking play.

A heavy contest between Phillip Island’s defence and Maddie Gatehouse saw Gatehouse go down hard but not before providing an excellent assist for Fiona Christenson to open the scoring.

The Island kept the pressure on but a superb top corner long shot from Lauren Cain saw Leongatha up 2-0 inside 25 minutes.

The Knights’ core defence of Mandy Bongers, Molly Gurnett and Jess Burrows were supported by up and coming youth players Jess Pedlow and Neka McKenzie, maintaining controlled redistribution each time they were pressured.

Right winger Fiona Christenson collected a brace early in the second half, finishing off a square pass from Naomi Eaton, who herself got on the score sheet with a gorgeous volley that swept over the opposition keeper.

Rounding out the Knights squad was young gun Beau Glenn, who had several chances before converting a lovely through attack in the 85th minute.

Despite conceding to a break away attack by the Island’s reliable Kelly Wall in the 87th minute, the Knights took home a convincing win.

The club congratulated Maddie Gatehouse on her 50th Senior Women’s game.

Across the rest of Round 5, the Senior Men suffered their first loss of the season, going down 3-0 to Phillip Island away.

The Reserve Men had a tough loss 7-1 to Phillip Island while the U17s White team beat Wonthaggi 7-1 at home in Leongatha and the U17s Blue beat Phillip Island 3-1 away.

The U14s Mixed had a tough loss 7-1 against Phillip Island away and the U12 Girls did lose 7-4 to Phillip Island away after a great game.

The U12 B team won 2-0 against Phillip Island Sharks while the U12 A team lost 7-1 against Inverloch Stars SC.