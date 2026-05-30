Probus members hit the road for Snowy adventure

The Anderson’s Inlet, Inverloch, Leongatha and Hastings Probus group at the Snowy Mountains during their March trip.

FOUR Probus clubs from Anderson’s Inlet, Inverloch, Leongatha and Hastings combined for a seven-day trip to the Snowy Mountains in late March.

The 22 travellers set out from Inverloch with stops at the Gippsland Armed Forces Museum in Sale and an unplanned pub crawl in Orbost before heading to Cooma via Bombala. Highlights included a guided tour of the Cooma Correctional Centre, the Snowy Hydro Discovery Centre and a visit to the Yarrangobilly Caves near Tumut. Adverse weather and snow on day four meant the group went around the mountains rather than over them, with trip co-ordinator Dot Coulton arranging a last-minute visit to the Canberra Arboretum before a two-night stay at Jindabyne.

Members walked the lake foreshore to see the Big Chair, visited the Gaden Trout Hatchery and stopped at the Snowy Valley Lookout to see the large Surge Tank.

The final days took the group to Delegate where they visited an original Early Settlers Cottage erected by squatters in the mid-1840s before heading home via Bairnsdale and Yarram. Ms Coulton said the trip had gone well despite challenges, with special thanks to a great group of people who were happy to go where they were led.

Anderson’s Inlet Probus Club meets at the RSL Hall in Bolding Place Inverloch on the third Thursday of each month. Contact Jill Widmer on 0478 227 072, Robert Pascoe on 0425 872 577 or Dot Coulton on 0438 443 328.