Wonthaggi Police launch pet food drive for fury fire victims

Horrific stories about the damage caused, the heroic saves and the lucky escapes from last week’s bushfires, especially as a result of the Longwood fire in central Victoria, are still emerging... but here's how you can help.

Here’s a way everyone with a family dog or pet cat can help the victims of last week’s Victorian bushfires, drop off a donation of pet food and/or supplies at the Wonthaggi Police Station where the likes of Acting Sergeant Matthew Cadman and Sergeant Chris Brickman (with ‘Kevin’) will be only too happy to pitch in and assist for a good cause.

HORRIFIC stories about the damage caused, the heroic saves and the lucky escapes from last week’s bushfires, especially as a result of the Longwood fire in central Victoria, are still emerging.

And many are still coming to terms with the estimated loss of 350 structures, many of them homes, and the as yet untold damage to farming properties.

But as catastrophe turns to coping and ultimately recovery, many communities elsewhere in the state are answering the call.

Earlier this week, the farmers of South Gippsland and Bass Coast were first out of the blocks, donating hay and organising transportation and delivery through the Lions’ Need for Feed initiative or the Victorian Farmers Federation’s own Emergency Fodder Support Program and Disaster Relief Fund.

Coming in close behind them were the Bass Coast Proactive Policing Team in conjunction with the Phillip Island and Bass Coast Dog Owners Association (PIBCDOA) collecting donations of pet food and accessories to be taken directly to the fire affected areas.

Turns out Leading Senior Constable Nick Carlson is both a member of the Uniform Branch at the Wonthaggi Police Station and the Vice President of the PIBCDOA so it was an easy job to marry up the two for a worthy cause.

After posting the appeal for pet food and accessories for the “fury friends” of bushfire victims on social media, the response went viral with pet food drops, new dog beds and other accessories arriving within minutes at the Wonthaggi Police Station.

“Items donated will be taken by us to the relief centres to be given to the victims who have lost everything,” said the Bass Coast Police Service Area Eyewatch page.

“Donations of pet food and accessories can be left at the Wonthaggi Police Station 24/7. New items or items in excellent conditions please.

“Please dig deep so our fur babies are not left out.”

Cheryl Owens and the many members of her dog owners’ group were only too willing to pitch in and help.

“Yeah, we’ve had the same sort of reaction. We’ve got our committee people running around buying and picking up dog food. We’ve already been given a lot of stuff and hundreds of dollars to buy food.

“Of course, our target audience is dog owners, but they need food and supplies for all pets. I’m sure they’ll even take bird seed,” said Cheryl.

“We’ve heard stories from up there where couples got out with only the things they could carry and their dog. They’ve got nothing else.

“One guy said his cat ran off at the height of it and it hasn’t come home. He doesn’t hold out much hope.

“As individuals and as an organisation we know what people’s pets mean to them and the response has really been overwhelming.

“Nick Carlson, who is a well-known police officer at Wonthaggi, is also our vice president, and he told us what he was planning to do and we were only too happy to get on board.

“We already give to PICAL (Phillip Island Community & Learning Centre), San Remo (neighbourhood centre) and Corinella (Corinella & District Community Centre). We make sure the dogs in the district have enough to eat.

“So, this is just an extension of that. Everyone has been amazingly generous but we’d like to keep it going.”

Ms Owens said the Wonthaggi Police Station was happy to take deliveries of pet food and supplies 24/7 and she’s also pleased to accept donations at the shop (Cape Winds Gifts, Shop 7, 157/159 Marine Parade, San Remo) until other arrangements can be made.

“It’s shocking what’s happened but it’s wonderful so see so many people ready to help,” said Mrs Owens.

Hay drive going well

Meanwhile, the farming community of South Gippsland and Bass Coast have already started to make their mark with donations of hay, either dropping it off at the Korumburra Showgrounds, where there’s an unloading tractor available, or organising pick-ups through the Need for Feed website or via the VFF.

* Contact the VFF: https://www.vff.org.au

* Contact Need for Feed: https://www.needforfeed.org

* To collect the tractor key at Korumburra: Call Shirley Arestia on 0438551207