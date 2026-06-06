Wonthaggi wins back Bass Coast Shield

Wonthaggi’s Bass Coast Shield winning team included Gerry Kool, Kathy Ross, Philip Bool, Sue Priller, Michael Barber and Marj Prendergast.

WONTHAGGI hosted the annual Bass Coast Shield doubles and singles competition on Tuesday May 12.

This competition is held between four clubs, Phillip Island, Leongatha, Korumburra and Wonthaggi and has been an annual event for about 20 years, disrupted only by the COVID epidemic at its height.

Unfortunately, due to several circumstances, Korumburra was unable to field a team this time.

However, the three remaining teams battled it out in reasonably pleasant weather with Wonthaggi winning back the shield by beating both Phillip Island and Leongatha, three games to one in each case.

Leongatha hosts next year and Wonthaggi will fight hard to retain the coveted shield.

The Australian Golf Croquet Open Doubles and Singles were held at Cairnlea from May 10 to 17 and two members spent that time assisting with refereeing (Tom Lacey) and scoring/administration (Sue Baker).

Traralgon was the next stop for both these members and together with Neil Warburton/Kathy Ross and Sue Priller/John Priller they played in the doubles tournament held over May 23 and 24 weekend.

Playing in Section 1, Tom and Sue won two games.

In Section 2, Neil and Kathy won four games and Sue and John two games.

That same weekend had Virginia Wheeler travel to Howlong to compete in their Open Singles.

Competing in Blue Block, Virginia finished third with five game +12 hoops, a great result.

The annual general meeting was held on May 20 with the present office bearers continuing into the second year of their two-year term.

A motion was passed to leave the fee structure unchanged.

Annual fees and weekly green fees, no matter how often you play in that given week, are very reasonable.

Also, at the meeting the shields for all in-house competitions, singles, Hi/Lo doubles, were handed out to the well-deserved recipients.

The Barbara Fraser Award, a special annual award for members whose efforts go above and beyond the norm to benefit the club, went jointly to Michael Barber and Bert Orr.

The club days are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10am onwards and for more information contacts are Tom Lacey (president) 0414 616 365 or Sue Cartwright (secretary) 0431 777 520.