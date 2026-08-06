Wonthaggi Winter Shelter info session today Thursday Aug 6

It's Homelessness Week this week, August 3-9, and the Bass Coast community is being invited to come together and learn how a simple act of compassion can make a life-changing difference.

Liz Jacobs of Housing Matters Bass Coast and a member of the Bass Coast Winter Shelter Committee chats with Monash MP Mary Aldred about the establishment of a winter shelter at Wonthaggi and an information session on the subject, today, Thursday, August 6 (3pm to 4.30pm) at Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Centre, 6 Murray Street, Wonthaggi.

IT’S Homelessness Week this week, August 3-9, and the Bass Coast community is being invited to come together and learn how a simple act of compassion can make a life-changing difference.

The Bass Coast Winter Shelter Committee is hosting a winter shelter information session today, Thursday August 6 (3pm to 4.30pm) at Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Centre, 6 Murray Street, Wonthaggi.

The session will give community members the opportunity to learn about the Bass Coast Winter Shelter in Cowes and plans to expand the program into Wonthaggi next year.

It will bring people together to better understand homelessness in their own community and explore practical ways to respond.

Symbolically, the session has been timed to take place during Homelessness Week — when community groups raise awareness about the impact of homelessness and the solutions needed to end it.

Liz Jacobs from Housing Matters Bass Coast said that while homelessness is often seen as a city issue, the reality is that many people in Bass Coast are experiencing housing insecurity, couch surfing or sleeping in cars.

David Rooks, chair of the Bass Coast Winter Shelter, welcomes the expansion of the project.

“We’ve seen first-hand what can happen when a community comes together,” said Mr Rooks.

“The Winter Shelter in Cowes has been built on the generosity of churches, volunteers, community organisations and generous locals working together. Now we’d like to see that support grow so we can offer more nights of shelter and reach more people in need of a warm and safe place to stay — in Bass Coast — during the coldest months of the year.”

Mr Rooks adds that there is demand in the Wonthaggi area for a winter shelter and an opportunity to take advantage of the governance structure already in place for the Bass Coast Winter Shelter.

“The fact that we have already established a winter shelter in Cowes will make it easier to roll out any other potential shelters in the Bass Coast region. Ideally, we would like to plan for a 2027 winter shelter in Cowes and Wonthaggi.”

Katherine Kirkwood, chief executive of Stable One — a registered charity that has successfully operated the Yarra Valley Winter Shelter since its inception in 2017 and supported the establishment of other winter shelters across Australia — and Dr David Wilson, a consultant to the Stable One board, will be at the information session.

They will explain how winter shelters operate, why they matter and the key role local communities play in providing safe, welcoming spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

Attendees will also hear about the journey of the Bass Coast Winter Shelter, its governance model and the vision to establish a winter shelter in Wonthaggi in 2027 — building on the strong foundations already established in Cowes.

“This isn’t just about providing a bed for the night,” said Mr Rooks.

“It’s about creating a community where people know that they are not alone. We know there are people in Bass Coast doing it tough and we know that there are many people who want to help. This session is about bringing those two together.”

The event is open to everyone — whether you’re part of a church, community organisation or simply someone who wants to learn more about homelessness in Bass Coast and how you can make a difference. Everyone is welcome.