Work has started on Inverloch beach but wait, there's more

CONTRACTORS have recommenced erosion mitigation work at the Inverloch Surf Beach, moving to the second stage of the textile bag extension project to the east of the existing wall in front of the surf lifesaving club following the end of the school holidays.

CONTRACTORS have recommenced erosion mitigation work at the Inverloch Surf Beach, moving to the second stage of the textile bag extension project to the east of the existing wall following the end of the school holidays.

The work includes trucking sand from the eastern end of the surf beach to a bag filling machine near the surf club where excavators are being employed to lay new bags of sand along the wall protecting the surf club and nearby dunes from high tides and storm surges.

There’s also sand being deposited on the western side of the surf club, filling in around the sandbag wall extension completed before Christmas.

Workers say it will take about a month to complete the sandbag wall extension by which time the main dune reconstruction work will have commenced, dredging upwards of 110,000 cubic metres of sand from Anderson Inlet and depositing along degraded sections of the dune system.

Exactly what that will look like will be explained at a second online community information session staged by the managers of the project, the Department of Energy Environment and Climate Action and its contractors on Thursday, January 29 from 4pm to 5pm via Microsoft Teams.

Specialist dredging and marine construction company Hall Contracting will provide an overview of the works they will be undertaking, what to expect during construction and will also offer a community Q&A.

Hall Contracting has undertaken significant beach renourishment and coastal protection projects in Australia and Internationally including at Mount Martha, Noosa Dog Beach and Pacific Islands using techniques like dredging sand from offshore and pumping it ashore to combat erosion, protect infrastructure, and restore beaches for community use, often partnering with government bodies.

More here: www.hallcontracting.com.au

If you have any queries about the session or the work more broadly, visit the project webpage

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale posted these background notes on her Facebook page:

The project will begin in February after the peak summer holiday period.

Geotextile container wall repair and extension to be completed by Bass Coast Shire.

Timing of on-ground works have been influenced by contractor vessel and machinery availability.

Careful consideration, as to engagement with I*CAN, to avoid works occurring during summer holiday season also a determinant. More HERE:

“I hope this information is of interest as we all work together - led by the science, data, and coastal experts - to keep our beach viable and protected for as long as we can,” said Ms Crugnale.

“Can I take this opportunity to thank our I*CAN key stakeholder group representatives from ITA, SGCS, ISLSC, Inverloch Foreshore Action Group - who have been proactive and engaged in this project on behalf of the Inverloch community,” she said.