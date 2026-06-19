World SBK loss leaves $70M black hole, says Island tourism

The peak body for tourism operators on Phillip Island and surrounds has wasted no time slamming the decision to move the Australian Round of the World Superbike Championships off the Island.

See ya! The famous Phillip Island Racing Circuit will host Round 1 of the 2027 season of the World Superbikes Championships before they follow the MotoGP and move to Adelaide.

THE peak body for tourism operators on Phillip Island and surrounds has wasted no time slamming the decision to move the Australian Round of the World Superbike Championships off the Island.

Combined with the loss of the MotoGP, after October 2026, Kim Storey, CEO Destination Phillip Island, says it represents a drop off in economic activity of more than $70 million annually.

DPI issued the following statement:

Destination Phillip Island is deeply disappointed by today's announcement that the World Superbike Championship will also leave Phillip Island from 2028.

Combined with the loss of the MotoGP, the region and Victoria now faces the loss of more than $70 million in annual economic activity, affecting accommodation providers, hospitality businesses, retailers, tourism operators, event teams and local jobs.

These events have been part of Phillip Island's identity for decades and have provided invaluable international exposure for both the region Victoria and Australia.

However, while we are disappointed, our focus must now turn to the future. The loss of two major events reinforces the need for an urgent economic transition strategy for Phillip Island.

Phillip Island remains one of Australia's premier tourism destinations, underpinned by world-class natural assets, including Phillip Island Nature Parks, which contributes around $700 million annually to Victoria's economy and supports more than 2,500 jobs.

Kim Storey, CEO Destination Phillip Island said: "We are calling on the Victorian Government to fully repurpose funding previously allocated to these events into a long-term investment program focused on destination infrastructure, major event attraction, tourism development and the renewal of state-owned assets, including the Summerland Peninsula, Penguin Parade and The Nobbies precinct".

This is not a challenge that can be solved with a single replacement event. It requires a coordinated, long-term plan developed with industry, community, Phillip Island Nature Parks, Bass Coast Shire Council and Government.

Phillip Island has the assets, the brand and the visitor appeal to thrive. What is needed now is the investment and commitment to ensure the region emerges stronger, more resilient and less dependent on any single event.

"The issue is no longer the loss of two events. The issue is what Victoria does next. Phillip Island already has world-class tourism assets generating hundreds of millions of dollars for the State. The opportunity now is to invest in those assets and build a stronger, year-round visitor economy,” says Jeff Webb, Chair of Destination Phillip Island.

The last MotoGP will be staged at the Phillip Island Racing Circuit on the weekend of October 23-25, 2026.

Phillip Island will host Round 1 of the 2027 World SBK Championships on February 19-21, 2027.