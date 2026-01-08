You're invited to Wonthaggi's Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner commemoration

THE Bass Coast and South Gippsland areas are steeped in the history of clashes between the aboriginal people and colonial settlers, with one such incident being commemorated in Wonthaggi’s Wishart Reserve on Tuesday, January 20.

Bass Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group is inviting members of the community to attend the Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner commemorative event in Wonthaggi on January 20.

According to historical accounts of the incident and events leading up to the hanging of two of the alleged offenders, in September 1841, five Aboriginal men, Tunnerminnerwait, Maulboyheenner, Plorenernoopner (Fanny), Maytepueminer (Maria) and Truganini, “waged an eight-week campaign of resistance against the British settlement in the Port Philip area”.

They allegedly stole two guns and some ammunition from a settler's hut at Bass River and robbed stations from Dandenong to Western Port and in South Gippsland over the next seven weeks, reportedly wounding four white men, killing two.

Three military expeditions followed to attempt to track and capture those involved and in November 1841, the five were taken into custody at Harmers Haven south of Wonthaggi.

Tunnerminnerwait, in particular, had already experienced the terrible excesses of colonial rule, including as an 11-year-old in Tasmania when he witnessed the Cape Grim massacre of February 1828, when 30 of his own people, including family members, were “brutally attacked, shot, and thrown over a 200ft precipice”.

After being relocated to Flinders Island and ultimately Victoria where he worked for civil servant, George Augustus Robinson, Chief Protector of Aborigines, as a guide Tunnerminnerwait accompanied Robinson on a fact-finding tour through the Western District. Here they gathered testimonials while they investigated frontier violence in the area including the Convincing Ground massacre in which between 60 and 200 members of a Gunditjmara clan were killed by whale-hunters at Portland Bay.

Tunnerminnerwait could speak good English and was considered by Robinson to be "an exceeding willing and industrious young man".

Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner, two Tasmanian Aboriginal men who were tragically hanged in Melbourne in 1842, were captured at Powlett River in November 1841. Their deaths will be commemorated at a public event in Wonthaggi’s Wishart Reserve on Tuesday, January 20.

The alleged offenders of the incidents in South Gippsland and Bass Coast appeared in court on December 20, charged with two murders, but reportedly fell victim to a disastrous trial process and together with Maulboyheenner, Tunnerminnerwait became the first person to be executed by hanging in Melbourne on January 20, 1942.

The event at Wonthaggi on January 20, organised by the Bass Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group, will commemorate the incident.

“Bass Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group warmly invites the community to gather for the annual commemoration of Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner — two Tasmanian Aboriginal men who were tragically hanged in Melbourne in 1842.

“This event is a solemn act of remembrance and truth-telling, acknowledging the deep injustices faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples during colonisation.

“Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner were convicted in relation to the deaths of two whale hunters in the Western Port area and became the first individuals publicly executed in Melbourne. Denied the right to give evidence at their trial, they were branded as “outlaws” at the time.

“Today, they are rightly recognised as freedom fighters who resisted colonial occupation,” said a spokesperson for the reconciliation group.

The commemoration will take place at Wishart Reserve, Wonthaggi, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, from 10am to 12 noon.

The ceremony will include a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, guest speakers, and a collective remembrance. All community members are welcome and light refreshments will be served after the event at the Wonthaggi Town Hall.

“This year’s event carries added significance as Victoria has recently passed historic Treaty legislation — a milestone in the journey toward justice and self-determination for First Peoples. The commemoration offers an opportunity to reflect on this progress while acknowledging the enduring impact of colonisation.”

Mary Mutsaers, representing the Bass Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group, said: “From a small beginning, this moving commemoration has grown into an annual event attended by over 100 people. By gathering together, we honour Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner and reaffirm our commitment to truth-telling and justice for all. The passing of Treaty legislation in Victoria is a powerful reminder that reconciliation is not just about remembering the past—it’s about shaping a fairer future.”

Uncle Anthony Egan, Bunurong Elder, reflected on the events: “Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner were the first people to be hanged by the Government in the District of Port Phillip in 1842. This injustice was abhorrent. These freedom fighters were protecting their people, culture and their Country. We honour them each year and acknowledge all who suffered. Now, with ancestors in peace, we continue the journey toward justice.”

There’s added significance for the annual commemoration of the tragic deaths of Aboriginal men Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner, held locally since 2017, following the passing of Victoria’s treaty in October last year.

Kate Adams, from the Bass Coast Reconciliation Network, added: “Truth-telling is an essential step toward reconciliation. This event provides a culturally safe space for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the broader community to come together, listen, learn, and reflect. With Treaty now part of the conversation, these events that unite us all with our shared history are more important than ever.”

The Bass Coast Reconciliation Network includes members from Westernport Water, Phillip Island Nature Parks, Bass Coast Shire Council, Bass Coast Health, Myli – My Community Library, West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority, Bunurong Land Council, Bass Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members.

Together, these organisations work to acknowledge this significant date in Victoria’s history.

To learn more about Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner and their significant role in our history, follow this LINK www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/about-melbourne/melbourne-profile/aboriginal-culture/Pages/tunnerminnerwait-and-maulboyheener.aspx

