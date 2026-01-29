$27 million upgrade planned for Cowes wastewater plant

An aerial view of the Cowes Wastewater Treatment Plant which is set for a $27 million upgrade.

WESTERNPORT Water is planning a significant mechanical and electrical upgrade to the Cowes Wastewater Treatment Plant to support economic prosperity and liveability on the Bass Coast.

The Next Generation Upgrade Project represents an estimated $27 million investment and is planned to commence in late 2026, with construction taking approximately three years.

Commissioned in 1982, the Cowes Wastewater Treatment Plant is Westernport Water’s primary treatment facility, servicing Phillip Island and the township of San Remo.

Planning for the future, keeping services affordable, and reducing environmental impact are high priorities for Westernport Water and its customers.

Although the plant has been upgraded a few times over the years, a significant upgrade is now essential to ensure it can reliably meet future housing demand, economic growth, peak holiday periods and wet weather events.

Westernport Water has completed a detailed feasibility assessment to find the best overall solution to ensure the scale and cost of the upgrade is proportional to the need, with a strong focus on limiting customer bill impacts while delivering essential service improvements.

The upgrades will also deliver climate benefits, with Westernport Water planning to decommission the plant’s primary source of greenhouse gas emissions, the anaerobic digester, significantly reducing the treatment plant’s carbon footprint.

Westernport Water Managing Director Dona Tantirimudalige said, subject to planning approval, this project will be their largest ever single infrastructure project.

“It will help secure Phillip Island as a popular and attractive region to live, visit and invest,” Ms Tantirimudalige said.

“We encourage customers and community members to attend one of the information sessions advertised to find out more and ask questions about this important project.”

Community information sessions will be held on Thursday February 12 from 10am to 1pm at Berninneit in Cowes in the Small Community Room, with bookings not required and light refreshments provided.

An online session via MS Teams will also be held on Wednesday February 18 from 7pm to 8pm, allowing residents to join from home.

Email cowesupgrade@westernportwater.com.au to register for the online event by Tuesday February 17.