Locals celebrated through young talent at Leongatha Library

Harrison shows off some of the art works that will feature in the Our People, Our Place exhibition at Leongatha Library.

LOCALS from Leongatha and surrounds will be celebrated through the ‘Our People, Our Place’ exhibition at Leongatha Library that opens on the evening of Tuesday April 28.

“This initiative celebrates the people of Leongatha and surrounds whose stories, contributions and everyday actions help shape our community,” library programs officer Kate Lochlin said.

As part of the project, nominated community members took part in relaxed, intergenerational conversations with local young people, sharing their memories, reflections and experiences.

Their stories have been brought to life through a combination of photography and portraits painted by those young people.

“These works form a community exhibition in our library that honours the individuals who make our region what it is today,” Ms Lochlin said.

Following the four-week exhibition, the collection will be published as a commemorative photobook and added to the library catalogue, creating a lasting legacy for the community.

Our People, Our Place opens at 5.30pm on Tuesday April 28.