Learn new skills and make a difference at the Bass Coast Volunteer Expo

Peter Wagstaff, Nature Parks Volunteer - Koala Conservation Reserve.

HELD in celebration of National Volunteer Week, the Bass Coast Volunteer Expo - Your Year to Volunteer will highlight the range of volunteer roles across Bass Coast and the vital role thousands of locals play in strengthening the community, by contributing their time and talents.

Potential volunteers will learn about the positive benefits of giving back and can connect directly with local community groups.

There have been 18 registrations so far from Bass Coast community groups.

These groups will showcase their organisations and attract local volunteers who want to learn new skills and make a difference where they live.

The Expo offers a valuable chance to demonstrate the work of these community groups, network with other groups and build meaningful partnerships.

A dedicated workshop after the Expo will also support community groups to further develop their skills and capacity.

The event is run in partnership with Bass Coast Shire Council, Bayside Health Regional Care Group, MYLI (My Community Library), Phillip Island Community and Learning Centre (PICAL), Phillip Island Nature Parks, and Volunteering Gippsland.

Volunteer and fundraising manager at Bayside Health Regional Care Group Kerry Redmond said volunteers of the San Remo op shop and auxiliary groups work in the hospital and across the community.

“They are integral to the health services we provide to the community. Volunteer roles include volunteer drivers for our community transport service, ward visiting and gardeners, to name a few.”

Marj Wagland, who has volunteered with Bayside Health Regional Care Group at the San Remo Op Shop for 29 years, said volunteering helps with social connections, builds new friendships and gives a reason for getting out and about.

“It keeps mind and body active and uses skills built up over a lifetime, as well as learning new ones. It gives a feeling of satisfaction and pride that what I’m doing is helping the wider community in some small way. It’s fun.”

Registrations for stallholders and to attend the professional development workshop will close on April 24.