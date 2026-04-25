Final orders called as Korumburra Fish and Chips closes

Korumburra Fish and Chips closed on April 19, with the business now up for sale.

KORUMBURRA Fish and Chips closed its doors over the weekend on Sunday April 19, bringing an end to almost five years of serving delicious food to the local community.

Owner Michael Davies, who took over the business in September 2021, said the decision to sell had been on his mind for a while now.

“I just thought it was time,” he said.

Mr Davies returned to the region after a period of living in Melbourne, deciding a lifestyle change would benefit him.

“My family is in Korumburra, and I grew up in the Leongatha-Korumburra area,” he said.

“It was after COVID, and I’d been living in the city, and I realised I didn’t miss everything that I always thought I liked about the city, so I thought I’d move back to the country.”

Since that moment, he said the business has been running steadily with no big hiccups to report.

“Everything has just cruised along,” he said.

Mr Davies said one of the biggest highlights was seeing the ongoing community support firsthand, with many customers returning every week.

“We still have people come that came on opening night. They still come every single week, and have for nearly five years,” he said.

It’s not hard to see why, with the business holding a 4.6-star rating from 88 Google reviews.

He said Korumburra is a strong location to run a small business, describing the community as “very supportive”.

The business is now up for sale, with Mr Davies hoping a buyer will step in to continue the legacy.

“It would be good if it remained a fish and chips shop,” he said.

As for what his plans are after the sale, Mr Davies wouldn’t give much away, saying he would take time to consider his options.

“I’ll figure that out after it’s closed,” he said with a chuckle.

He thanked his customers and the Korumburra community for their support over the years.

“Thank you all very much for all your support over the last almost five years,” he said.