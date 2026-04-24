Op shop models strut for new Rose Lodge bus

Op shop volunteer Lynn Gage walks the runway at the Rose Lodge fashion parade. rk35_1626

A FASHION parade of op shop finds at Rose Lodge has raised more than $1,700 towards a new residents’ bus, with shoppers clearing the racks and buying the outfits straight off the models’ backs.

Volunteers, staff and a couple of Sentinel Times faces modelled pre-loved clothing sourced from the Rose Lodge Op Shop at Saturday’s charity event, held at the Baillieu Street West aged care home.

Guests wrote down items they wanted as each model walked, then bought straight off the racks and off the models once the parade finished.

Op Shop coordinator Kaye Barr said the result exceeded every expectation.

“It was way better than we anticipated and it was just a load of fun,” Ms Barr said.

“We nearly sold all our clothing on display, as well as the outfits on all our models.”

The money goes straight into the shop’s push for a new resident bus at Rose Lodge, a not-for-profit community aged care facility in Wonthaggi since 1961.

The current bus was donated in 2000 and Ms Barr said it was too small and had no wheelchair access.

“Our main goal is that the wheelchair-bound residents can actually go out on an outing,” she said.

“We’re looking for a much bigger bus so we can take more residents out more often.”

Saturday’s takings pushed the op shop past $95,000 for the financial year, closing in on its original $100,000 target. Ms Barr has now set her sights on $120,000 by June 30.

The runway was made up of op shop volunteers and a couple of Sentinel Times staff, with Rose Lodge volunteer Susie McGarvie hosting as MC.

Ms Barr said the parade was designed to shake off the second-hand stigma and show off the quality of donated stock.

“People think we just get old, used clothes, but we get a lot of brand new and brand name clothing,” she said.

“For a minimal amount of money you can look stunning, and people don’t know you’ve purchased it at an op shop.”

Racks ran from $5 to $50, with most full outfits coming in under $50.

Ms Barr said the op shop welcomed donations from local businesses wanting to help get the new bus across the line, with a sign planned for the side of the vehicle acknowledging the fundraising effort.

The Rose Lodge Op Shop is open at 48 Baillieu Street West, Wonthaggi.