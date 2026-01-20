A natural method to horsemanship; ask less, receive more

The Rope Whisperer - a technique that Peter says is the kindest and most efficient way to connect and naturally handle a horse.

Peter Bland of Wattle Bank Farm recently launched The Rope Whisperer, a gentle approach to connecting with horses. Photo: Peter Bland.

FOUNDER of The Natural Horse Whisperer, Peter Bland, has recently launched The Rope Whisperer, a handcrafted, gentle approach to horsemanship – a technique that Peter says is the kindest and most efficient way to connect and naturally handle a horse.

“For generations, people have blamed the horse for pulling back, but The Rope Whisperer helps the horse and its rider stay emotionally regulated. It fosters a calm response, not just compliance, and the initial groundwork is how we establish a connection with the horse before we begin riding,” said Peter.

“I’ve always ridden bareback, no need for reins or saddle on our farms. In our lessons at Wattle Bank Farm, I teach all ages the same technique at the very beginning of their education before giving them a saddle. We teach the importance of body positions and shapes and the use of our legs to help guide the horse on a ride.”

Peter turned a childhood spent on cattle properties into a lifelong career centred around horses – and this new product, he says, grew directly from that lived experience.

“As a child, I was taught a fairly British or English way of riding – a lot of contact through the horse's mouth, fairly heavy-handed, heavy leg, spurs, the whole thing,” said Peter.

Raised on stations across Queensland, King Island and the Macedon region, he says horses were a part of daily life from his earliest years. “My grandfather taught me to ride when I was in nappies.”

Over time, Peter said his approach softened. Mentors with more indigenous traditions of horsemanship helped him move away from force-based techniques. “Rather than have the focus on hopping on a horse immediately, we spend more time on the ground learning movement and balance,” he said. “This philosophy guided me to a principle – ask less, receive more.”

The Rope Whisperer was developed from this evolution and a lifetime of tinkering. “It was a single device that came from my affinity for rope and knots, one that I could use to lead, train and ride without force,” said Peter. “One tool for a trainer, a rider, owner, adult or young person.

“I haven’t used a bridle since.”

After refining the design, Peter patented it and launched it publicly in 2025, pairing the product with his face-to-face teaching at Wattle Bank Farm; lessons are based on trust, respect and non-coercive horsemanship.

“Riders regain confidence, beginners learn to use their bodies rather than reins for control, and the horse responds without the pain-based cues from traditional methods.”

The Rope Whisperer can be purchased online or in-store at Wattle Bank Farm. To learn more about Peter and the most humane way to engage with horses, follow @naturalhorsewhisperer on social media or sign up for a free online webinar held fortnightly at www.naturalhorsewhisperer.com. In-person tuition and masterclasses can be found on www.wattlebankfarm.com.au