Be up close and personal with Tim Rogers at Archies Creek Hall on ANZAC Day

Tim Rogers will perform at Archies Creek Hall on ANZAC Day, doors open at 8:00 pm.

AS the frontman of You Am I, one of the essential Australian rock n’ roll bands, guitarist and vocalist Tim Rogers, known for his intelligence and craft in writing and performing some of Australia's best and most loved songs, is performing live at Archies Creek Hall on ANZAC Day at 8:30 pm.

Rogers is a recent Rock‘N’Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and he’s announced a string of intimate solo shows. His career spans 30 years, over 20 albums, 10 ARIA awards, and best selling author.

In addition to success in Australia, You Am I have released a number of albums internationally and toured worldwide, headlining shows across North America and Europe.

Rogers musical career has also produced side projects, collaborations and solo albums which include the release of his first solo album in 1999 (with backing band The Twin Set) “What Rhymes With Cars And Girls” Through the release ‘Spit Polish,” “Dirty Ron/Ghost Songs,” “My Better Half” (with Tex Perkins) Rogers Sings Rogerstein,” “ The Rules Of Attraction” (with the Bamboos) and 2017’s incredible “An Actor Repairs”.

Australian rock n’ roll band, guitarist and vocalist Tim Rogers

Whether as part of You Am I or as a solo artist since 1999, Tim Rogers has received 13 ARIA Awards, including Male Artist of the Year, Best Group, Best Independent Release and Album Of The Year.

2017 saw the release of Rogers' first book through Harper Collins, Detours, to critical acclaim and best seller status.

Tines Of Stars Unfurled, released in early 2023, is the companion record and bookend to Tim’s Debut 1999 record What Rhymes With Cars and Girls. It debuted at #4 on the ARIA charts and was seen as his strongest solo record in over a decade.

In 2025, the seminal You Am I record Hi Fi Way celebrated turning 30 years old with a top 10 charting deluxe reissue and a massive sold-out national tour, capped off by Tim Rogers and You Am I being inducted into the ARIA Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Hailing from a mining town in WA, Tim Rogers has spent his considerable energy over these very memorable years, taking his talents to the world. And now, in his late 40’s and with a kit bag of experience and wisdom under his belt, he has become a fully formed, truly modern Australian icon.