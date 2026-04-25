Jenny Taylor set to perform at Archies Creek tomorrow

Archies Creek welcomes Jenny Taylor and the band of locals at 4 pm tomorrow for an afternoon of dancing.

Jenny Taylor launches new single Love Time (Wonthaggi Pool) at Archie's Creek on Sunday, April 26. Doors open at 4 pm.

JENNY Taylor will launch her new single "Love Time" at Archies Creek on Sunday, April 26, with local band reflecting on growth, tenderness and celebration.

Jenny is on vocals and ukulele, with a group of local singers to join in on the chorus. Performing with the band: Laura Gibb on Cello, keys, and vocals; Angela Casella on sax; Iznaya Kennedy on backing vocals; and Max Richte on bass.

“There’ll be mild dancing,” said Jenny.

After the release of her debut album “All is Well in 2017, Jenny has worked with numerous choirs, including three years as co-founder of the choir that was "Choir of Hard Knocks".

In 2022-23, she collaborated to produce the Songwriter concert series in South Gippsland Halls and in 2021, led the MamKIn Spender choir project in South Gippsland.

Jenny has a 30-year career as a teacher, performer, writer and community artist and is known as a voice of international standard by Wendy Morrison, Seachange soundtrack.

Doors at Archie's Creek open at 4 pm for a 4:30 pm show. Visit www.archiescreekhotel.com.au/events/jenny-taylor for tickets.