Challenge Coins – The Exchange at the Phillip Island RSL

THERE’S something special happening at Phillip Island RSL, and it’s grounded in tradition, mateship, and a little bit of legend.

Phillip Island RSL President Ray Young launches the Commemorative Coin.

THERE’S something special happening at Phillip Island RSL, and it’s grounded in tradition, mateship, and a little bit of legend.

In conversation with our President, Ray Young, we are proud to introduce our new commemorative initiative: Challenge Coins - The Exchange.

Originating within the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and allied forces, Challenge Coins have long been a symbol of belonging, loyalty, and shared service. Traditionally exchanged between members of the same unit, they carry deep meaning, and a bit of cheeky folklore too.

Rumour has it, if you found yourself in your local pub and couldn’t produce your coin when challenged, well, let’s just say the next round was on you.

Phillip Island president Ray Young said, “Now, we’re bringing that spirit to life right here on Phillip Island.

“This initiative is uniquely ours, created to honour service, spark connection, and build a lasting legacy within our community,” said Ray.

“We are proud to share that ANZAC House has supported the concept and granted permission for the use of the official ANZAC Appeal logo on our commemorative coin.”

Even more exciting, the idea is already gaining momentum beyond Phillip Island, with other RSLs beginning to follow suit.

Due to tight production timelines leading into this year’s Appeal, quantities were limited. However, Ray said they are proud to have successfully launched the coins as part of the 2026 ANZAC Appeal.

Looking ahead, there is strong potential for this initiative to grow, with plans to expand into other RSLs and, in time, across the state. “We are also hopeful to see Challenge Coins become a feature of our Remembrance Day Appeals, continuing to build on this meaningful tradition.

“This is more than a coin.

It’s a conversation starter.

A symbol of service.

A connection between past and present.

And perhaps… a little insurance next time you’re at the bar.”

The RSL warmly invites anyone interested to learn more and to have a chat with President Ray Young. “What an exciting time for Phillip Island RSL.”