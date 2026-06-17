AFL star’s Parrots return looms

FORMER Essendon captain Dyson Heppell has teased a return to the Parrots later this season, following a makeshift tour of country football.

Former Essendon captain Dyson Heppell is expected to return to the Parrots later this year.

Former Essendon captain Dyson Heppell has teased a return to the Parrots later this season, following a makeshift tour of country football.

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, June 13, Heppell reflected on a recent string of one-off games across Tasmania, Victoria, and New South Wales, at the conclusion of which he stated that he would return to Leongatha to finish the 2026 season.

“I’m over in Europe for a little trip, then I’ll come back and finish the year off with the mighty Leongatha Parrots,” he said.

Leongatha Football Netball Club president Mal Mackie confirmed the club expected Heppell to return at the back end of the season.

“Yeah, he’s definitely coming back,” Mackie said

“I don’t know when. He’s gone overseas and I’m not sure when he’s coming back.”

The return would be a major boost for the reigning Gippsland League Premiers, who are yet again expected to feature at the pointy end of the season, despite struggling to get a result against other top four teams this year, taking losses to both Wonthaggi and Moe, and drawing with Warragul.

“I think it’s a massive boost,” Mackie said.

“We’re very lucky to get him. He’s a home-grown lad coming home to help out.”

Heppell played a massive role in Leongatha’s 2025 premiership campaign, finishing with 42 disposals in the Parrots’ preliminary final victory over Traralgon before starring yet again in the grand final.

He won the Stan Aitken medal and the umpires’ best-on-ground award as Leongatha crushed Traralgon by 95 points to claim the flag.

Following the match, Heppell spoke about his love for the club where he played his junior football, and how special it was to have the chance to win a premiership with his brother Aaron.

Mackie said that connection was central to his return.

“Honestly, it’s just good to have him come back,” he said.

“He wants to win another premiership with his brother, and he’s a home-grown kid, so it’s great.”

Heppell has already played one game for the Parrots this season, being named among the best in their opening round loss to Moe.

Under the Gippsland League by-laws, he would be required to play at least four matches with the club to be eligible for finals.

The Gippsland League also confirmed that, despite being an ex-AFL player, Heppell qualifies as a home club player due to his playing history with Leongatha as a junior, as per the Player Points Policy.