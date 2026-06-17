Council to finally ‘build the bloody path’ at Inverloch

All has been revealed about why the Bass Coast Shire Council is moving ahead with construction of the extension to the Surf Parade footpath at Inverloch, from Ozone to Goroke Street, without finalising the associated parking and roadworks plan.

Interested Inverloch community representatives Glenn Morris, Michaell Gardiner and Kim White chat with Cr Meg Edwards after Wednesday's council meeting when the shire council voted to go ahead with the extension of the pathway while finalising the rest of the road and parking plan during the path preparations and construction.

ALL has been revealed about why the Bass Coast Shire Council is moving ahead with construction of the extension to the Surf Parade footpath at Inverloch, from Ozone to Goroke Street, without finalising the associated parking and roadworks plan.

They say they’ve found $1.2 million in savings on the Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail, which they can immediately commit to completing the problematic path, effectively an extension of the 14km route between the two towns.

But, as revealed at Wednesday’s council meeting, they can only do so if they expend the funds within the time constraints of the State Government’s ‘Growing Suburbs Fund’.

However, while General Manager Future Places at Bass Coast Shire Council, Donna Taylor acknowledged that the plan submitted by local engineers Glenn Morris and Jim Higss “has merit”, the council stopped short of endorsing the Morris-Higgs’ plan for parking on both sides of Surf Parade and a two-lane carriage way.

Speaking to the Sentinel-Times after Wednesday’s council meeting, where councillors voted to go ahead and build the path first, and the road and car parking later, Ms Taylor confirmed there was room for the wanted elements of parking and two-way road, after the pathway was built.

“There will still be room for the parking (designated parking on the foreshore side) and a two-way road after we’ve built the pathway but it’s a matter of finding out what’s under the road and what the limitations are in terms of power poles and private property.”

According to an alternative motion, moved at the meeting by Cr Mat Morgan, the shire’s administration will bring the plan for the roadway and parking, and how it will be incorporated with the path, at the September meeting of council.

But Inverloch-based engineer, Glenn Morris, said traffic engineer Jim Higgs had already done all of that work.

“We weren’t putting a concept plan to council. This was a fully documented and investigated plan ready to go to the design stage. They don’t have to be going back and doing all that work again,” said Mr Morris.

Two alternate motions

Cr Meg Edwards and Cr Mat Morgan, both Inverloch residents, had each moved alternate motions to the recommendation in the council agenda, seeking to ensure that the design of the road and parking elements follow as soon as possible after the decision to go ahead with the pathway.

The motions differed in a number of key ways, with Cr Edwards seeking to tie council to the Morris-Higgs plan but with Cr Morgan allowing council officers more flexibility when coming up with a solution.

Ultimately, it was Cr Morgan’s motion which got up, while Cr Edwards’ alternate motion lapsed for want of a seconder.

Council is going to construct the pathway first and the plan is to be ready to go ahead with an approved road and parking project immediately the path is comopleted.

Cr Morgan’s motion

Here is the Mat Morgan-sponsored motion passed by council:

That Council:

Notes the public consultation in accordance with section 223 of the Local Government Act 1989 in relation to the proposed one-way traffic flow changes Notes the establishment of a Committee of Council, pursuant to section 223(1)(b)(i) of the Local Government Act 1989, comprising the Mayor and Bunurong Ward Councillors, who heard submissions on 8 April 2026. Rescinds the decision of the May 2024 Council meeting to Endorse Option 1 - parking and one-way vehicle traffic on Surf Parade between Ozone Street and Goroke Street (road traffic to travel westbound, away from Inverloch) - as the preferred alignment for this pathway. Approves the use of project savings on the Inverloch-Wonthaggi Trail to be utilised to commence construction of the Surf Parade Stage 3B shared pathway. Commence the design of the two-way option with car parking bays, subject to further investigation and direct consultation with impacted parties. Note that a further report will be tabled no later than September 2026 to provide costings and funding approach for the above design to inform a final budget decision; Note that to meet external funding requirements, construction of the path must be complete by June 2027.

The extension of the Surf Parade pathway will connect with the Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail at Goroke Street.

Cr Edwards’ motion

The first three parts of Cr Morgan’s motion duplicated Cr Edwards’ motion. But Cr Edwards sought to ensure council went ahead with the Morris-Higgs’ plan, while also addressing the funding of the whole project as follows:

Approve the use of project savings on the Inverloch-Wonthaggi trail project to augment the $1.2M allocated in the 2026-2027 budget to enable the design, costings and towards the construction of the two-way option based on the James Higgs Concept design which has been presented to Councillors and staff, clearly preferred by the community (1200 respondents) in the 2019 Council survey with two-way traffic and car parking bays. If the stated allocation of $I.2M plus the savings from the Inverloch-Wonthaggi Trail project are not adequate, then project funding be augmented with funds from long term operational cost savings. That the only further community consultation to be undertaken is with owners of properties along the north side of Surf Parade between Ozone Street and Goroke Street about their preferences for verge treatment and driveway modification. That a detailed design, cost estimate and explanatory statement covering the full project be presented to Council not later the September meeting to inform final budget decisions.

What Cr Morgan had to say

“I'm not going to offer a history lesson today. I'm just going to state the facts. The one-way option was adopted by the previous council. I'm now proposing to overturn that, having door-knocked the residents along Surf Parade, Lohr Avenue, and Ripple Drive multiple times.

“We have a state government grant with funding to use on this project due to the Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail coming in under budget. That state grant funding is contingent on us spending it before it gets reallocated.

“So, I'm proposing that we go ahead and build the path. Are we building the path and then saying job done? No. Are we stuffing the community concept design in a drawer and forgetting about it? No.

“My ambition is for the path to be in construction over the course of this summer, and by next summer, for the rest of the project to be completed too, thus leaving no more disruption to parking than if the whole project were to be committed to with funding right now.

“Regardless, there wouldn't be parking along that final stretch of Surf Parade while works are underway. But why can't we accept this community concept design that's been circulated right now. Well, frankly, I wish we could. That'd be great. We're all in furious agreement here.

“The only issues are as follows: it's a concept design. A concept design which proposes an encroachment on the nature strips of Surf Parade properties. Those owners and my constituents deserve to be consulted.

“And to commit funding we need fully developed plans with costings and qualified legal advice, which I certainly don't have in front of me. So those are the challenges, and here's the solution. Not ‘a solution’, the only realistic way that this project will be completed.

“So, my alternative is firstly that we rescind the one-way proposal, secondly, we approve the use of savings on the Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail to be used to construct stage 3b of the shared pathway, third, we commence the necessary design of the two-way option with car parking bays, subject to further investigation and consultation directly with those impacted parties along Surf Parade, and finally, a report will be tabled no later than September 2026, which is in just three months to provide costings and a funding approach for the community concept design.

“Now, let me be very clear, no one in this room is rejecting the ideas put forward in that community concept design. We're working on it. A three-month reporting date is extremely ambitious. To ask for anything more is to ask for the impossible. So, with the greatest amount of respect for my community of Inverloch, for our council staff, and include my colleagues around this table, let's trade our pitchforks for trowels and build the bloody path.”

Several other councillors also had their say.

Background

The development of a shared pathway along Surf Parade Inverloch has had a long history, delayed by the availability of funding and Inverloch’s beach erosion problems.

“The Inverloch community has long advocated for a shared path along Surf Parade to connect the township to the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club. Following the completion of the Surf Parade Shared Path Masterplan in 2016, the initial three stages (1, 2 and 3A) of the project were constructed by 2022. The remaining final Stage 3B is still to be completed (from Ozone Street to Goroke Street),” according to the report to council.

“Due to coastal erosion in the area, the design of the Stage 3B section required changes to limit any impact to the coastal reserve managed by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Change (DEECA).

Consultation on various design options occurred from late 2023. Council endorsed a preferred design for full parking and one-way traffic in May 2024.

“Following the resolution passed by Council to complete the final stage of the shared path in May 2024, storm surges eroded sand dunes further toward the surf club. The project was paused to allow for a coastal erosion response.

“Additional sandbag protection and dune renourishment works commenced in late 2025 and completed in 2026.

“The Inverloch Wonthaggi Trail is due to be fully constructed and opened by mid-2026 (opening this Friday, June 19). This trail connects to the western end of the proposed Stage 3B section of Surf Parade shared path at the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club.

“There will be increased demand to complete Stage 3B, as it is the missing link between the shared paths when the Inverloch Wonthaggi Trail is opened.

“At the meeting of Council 18 February 2026, Council resolved to undertake public consultation in accordance with section 223 of the Local Government Act 1989, in relation to the proposed one-way traffic flow changes to Surf Parade Inverloch (between Ozone and Goroke Street).

“Submissions were opened to the public with those wishing to speak to their submissions to be able to do so at a Committee of Council.

“A total of 179 submissions were received with seven community members electing to speak to their submission at the Committee of Council. Overall, 91% of the submissions were not in support of the one-way proposal.”