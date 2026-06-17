Birdwood Ave's traffic troubles got whiskers on it, he says

Birdwood Avenue resident, Darren Callesen, didn’t get his question lodged in time to ask it at Wednesday’s Bass Coast Shire Council meeting. But he achieved a lot simply by coming along to the meeting and taking the opportunity to speak with the Mayor Cr Brett Tessari afterwards.

Birdwood Avenue Cowes resident Darren Callesen got the chance to discuss traffic problems and possible solutions with Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari despite not getting his question to the council in time to make Wednesday’s agenda.

BIRDWOOD Avenue Cowes resident, Darren Callesen, didn’t get his question lodged in time to ask it at Wednesday’s Bass Coast Shire Council meeting.

But he achieved a lot simply by coming along to the meeting and taking the opportunity to speak with the Mayor Cr Brett Tessari afterwards.

“He was broadly supportive of what we are trying to do,” said Mr Callesen.

“Since they put the speed humps in along Church Street and Chapel Street, it’s noticeable that there’s been a lot more traffic going through Birdwood Avenue and not just trying to dodge the humps, coming through at speed,” he said.

“They’re driving at high speed in a low-speed area.

“We already have 20-30 cars parked daily in the street.”

“The mayor agreed that something needs to be done.”

What Mr Callesen would like to see, and it’s a traffic treatment that’s often seen in residential areas potentially exposed as through roads, is closing the street to vehicles in the middle, and making each end accessible from either Church Street or Settlement Road.

“I’m making some inquiries with Vicroads too but I’ll make sure my question is submitted in plenty of time to make next month’s meeting.”

And by then, the mayor will be well acquainted with the issues after having a good chat with Mr Callesen after Wednesday’s meeting.