Almost $200k for Mirboo North Secondary

Mirboo North Secondary College is set to receive just under $200,000 in state government funding to help carry out maintenance works at the school.

Mirboo North Secondary College will use new state government funding to support important maintenance works.

Mirboo North Secondary College is set to receive just under $200,000 in state government funding to help carry out maintenance works at the school.

The secondary school has been allocated precisely $195,803.44 through the Victorian Government’s Planned Maintenance Program, with the money being used for shelter-in-place building maintenance.

The funding is just one slice of a more than $14 million pie to be shared between 50 public schools across Victoria, all aimed at supporting essential upgrades and repair works.

The Planned maintenance Program aims to help schools carry out works such as emergency shelter upgrades, window replacements, drainage improvements, roofing works, ceiling replacements and other maintenance projects.

Mirboo North Secondary College Principal Vaya Dauphin said the funding will help the school manage some crucial maintenance needs.

“Ongoing repairs and maintenance costs can quickly add up and that’s why this Planned Maintenance Program funding is so important to help keep our school in great shape,” Ms Dauphin said.

Member for Eastern Victoria Tom Mcintosh welcomed the funding for the Mirboo North school.

“I’m really pleased with this outcome, and I’ll continue working closely with Mirboo North Secondary College to improve the school,” Mr McIntosh said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll said the funding was about ensuring school students had access to high-quality learning environments.

“These projects are about supporting growing communities and ensuring every child has access to a high-quality learning environment,” Mr Carroll said.

The state government said this latest round of funding would support many school improvements across Victoria, including shelter-in-place building works, drainage, roofing and repainting projects.

It said the Planned Maintenance Program had now funded nearly $50 million in upkeep projects for 103 schools across the state this year.